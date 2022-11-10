Guillermo del Toro to be Honored at MoMA’s Film Benefit

Guillermo del Toro has a date with New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

The Pinocchio auteur will be honored at the museum’s Film Benefit, presented by Chanel, on Dec. 8. It’s an institution he knows well. Del Toro’s work has appeared in several MoMA exhibitions, first in 1994 when his first film, Cronos, was selected for the annual New Directors/New Films festival. Since then, MoMA has screened The Shape of Water and Nightmare Alley.

On the heels of the Film Benefit, MoMA will present Guillermo del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio, an exhibition devoted to the craft and process behind his first feature stop-motion animation film. It opens Dec. 11 and will be on view through April 15, 2023. There’s more: MoMA will also screen Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, present a retrospective of his previous films and host a Carte Blanche film series, curated by the director.

In making today’s announcement, Rajendra Roy, MoMA’s Celeste Bartos chief curator of film, called the filmmaker “a treasured member” of the MoMA family for the last 30 years. He added: “We can’t wait to honor the man who loves cinema with his whole heart in front of the museum’s adoring film community.”

As an honoree of the MoMA Film Benefit, del Toro joins a list of previous recipients that includes George Clooney, Cate Blanchett, Martin Scorsese, Tom Hanks, Quentin Tarantino, Kathryn Bigelow, Penélope Cruz, Laura Dern, Julianne Moore, Alfonso Cuarón, Tilda Swinton, Pedro Almodóvar, Tim Burton and Baz Luhrmann.

Chanel has been a sponsor of MoMA’s annual Film Benefit since 2011, and has served as lead sponsor of film at MoMA since 2021.