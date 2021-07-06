Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Marry in Private Ceremony

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have officially tied the knot. The couple wed in an intimate ceremony at their ranch in Oklahoma on Saturday.

Via her own Instagram account on Monday, Stefani posted a photograph of herself and Shelton embracing on their wedding day. She noted the date of their wedding in the caption: July 3rd, and wrote “dreams do come” with heart and prayer emojis completing the sentence.

Stefani also wrote “I love you” and tagged Shelton. The post included two follow-up pictures of the couple celebrating and kissing next to a wedding cake.

Earlier on Monday, Stefani posted a clip of herself in a white floral robe and bridal veil, tagging Shelton in the post. Similar to the previous post, the caption simply gave the date of the wedding, along with a heart emoji.

Reports surfaced last Thursday that the couple applied for a marriage license through the Johnston County Court Clerk in Oklahoma.

The couple first revealed their engagement last October in Instagram posts showing them embracing, with Stefani captioning the photo, “yes please!” alongside an emoji of a wedding ring. In Shelton’s announcement he wrote,”Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.” he wrote. “I love you. I heard a YES!”

The No Doubt alum and country singer began dating in 2015 after meeting on NBC’s The Voice, where they both served as judges and coaches. Stefani and Shelton have collaborated on multiple duets including “Nobody But You”, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” and “Happy Anywhere.” They also joined forces for a holiday song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

This is the second marriage for Stefani, who was previously married to Gavin Rossdale and who she shares three children with: Kingston James McGregor, 15, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7.

Meanwhile, this marks Shelton’s third marriage. He was previously married to Miranda Lambert and Kaynette Williams.

View Stefani’s Instagram post below.