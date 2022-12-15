Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Naughty or Nice’ Goop Holiday Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Just back from a quick getaway to Paris with husband Brad Falchuk, actress-entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow welcomed a short list of friends into her Los Angeles home for a Goop holiday party on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in celebration of her G. Label limited-edition fashion line. The label is produced in Italy and designed with a team that includes Goop’s chief design and merchandising officer, Shaun Kearney.

The Haim sisters (Alana, Danielle and Este), jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, Rachel Zoe, Hollywood stylist Erin Walsh, models Carolyn Murphy and Angela Lindvall and Sophia Bush were among the guests who, upon arrival, received a glass of champagne and a card bearing the label of “naughty” or “nice.”

The cards — once they were handed to a sexy Santa Claus in the backyard — were then exchanged for a “naughty” assortment of vibrators by Goop Wellness or a “nice” skincare treat by Goop Beauty. Yet many nice girls quickly turned naughty, leaving the Goop stock clean out of vibrators for those who didn’t move fast enough to the gift table.

“It’s always been something kind of under the radar,” said Paltrow in remarks to the guests regarding G. Label, which debuted in 2016. “They weren’t promoted or advertised in any way, and I think it’s because I was always making clothes for myself. The purpose is that they are trend-proof and easy and make you always feel good. And they won’t go out of style.

“At work, we call them sexy-cool working mama clothes,” continued Paltrow, who was wearing G. Label’s $825 cozy-chic, faux fur Jerry peacoat. “It’s been a very meaningful personal project for me over all these years. I wear it every day. My team wanted us to take a moment to celebrate what we’ve been able to build. I think we’ve been able to build something different, how women really want to dress. We’ve tried to be very mindful of amazing quality and not at ridiculous designer price points.”

Gwyneth Paltrow giving a toast during the G. Label by goop Holiday Cocktail Event on Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Wearing ripped jeans with a G. Label black tuxedo jacket, Meyer told THR: “I love G. Label and I’m psyched that this is their first party. I’m a fan of everything that Gwyneth really does, to be honest, and I think that Goop is super-cool. I love the clothes! They are beautiful and classic and comfortable and you keep wearing them year after year.”

Added Walsh, “What they’re doing is so brilliant because, in my mind, we don’t need so many things to get dressed. Your clothes should be your armor in this world, and they’ve developed this very smart capsule that kind of checks all the boxes from day to night. Not only that, they’re not compromising on texture or material or quality for the sake of price. They’ve found this sweet spot. Annie [Hathaway] loves it. We’re always talking about it. When they go there with those luxe pieces, they’re such great go-to pieces. You could wear [G. Label’s] tuxedo dress for 10, 15, 20 years.”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images (3)

Live classical music by L.A. string quartet Cattus Quartet by the pool was drowned out by contemporary holiday music piped into the lofty family room that Paltrow dubbed “The Barn.” The dining table overflowed with beautiful fruit and cheese charcuterie boards, while a side table hosted a decadent Roe caviar bar, serving up generous bowls of the sustainably-farmed white sturgeon caviar accompanied by potato chips, potato or sweet potato latkes, beet crisps, crème fraiche, dill-and-beet-cured gravlax, egg and chives. The drink menu included Blanc de Blancs from Champagne Lallier and a Hot Toddy, crafted with bourbon or mezcal, chai tea, lemon and honey.

From left, Kelsey White, Aimee Song, and Rocky Barnes at the G. Label by goop holiday cocktail event. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Guests — who also included social media star and model Rocky Barnes, XTR impact advisor Lydia Kives, The Honey Pot co-founder Beatrice Dixon and yoga instructor Liv Lo Golding (the wife of Henry Golding) — hit another outdoor gifting table, which offered boxes of Goop Beauty’s Goop Glow Morning Skin Superpowder supplements (60 for box of 30 packets); “The Martini” Emotional Detox Bath Soak with Himalayan pink salt and chia seed oil ($40); and Goop Glow 15% Glycolic Acid + Fruit Extracts Overnight Glow Peel ($45 for pack of four).

Tinsel Town Gift Wrapping (whose clients include WME, Netflix, Showtime, NBCUniversal, Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Studios) was on hand to deck out selections in gold packaging. (A company representative told THR that they are booked for 50 holiday parties in the next three weeks).

Products on display at the G. Label by goop holiday cocktail event on Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Zoe told THR she was on the holiday party’s “nice” list: “Listen, I’m married 25 years and I’m with my husband 30 years. I’m definitely nice, so I got skincare. But hey, I love what Gwyneth does. Everything she does is very true to who she is. I feel like she would wear everything in G. Label. I think she lives it, she breathes it, she believes in it. She’s very straightforward. She says it like it is. She owns it. I love that. I think the older she’s gotten, the more she just says it. I think all of us should do that!”

Below, shop the Goop holiday party’s naughty and nice gifts and more present ideas below.

