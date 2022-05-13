Events of the Week: ‘Hacks,’ ‘Good Mourning’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for Hacks, Good Mourning, Candy, Angelyne and The Time Traveler’s Wife.

Kevin Hart’s HARTBEAT Brunch

On Saturday, Kevin Hart’s HARTBEAT media company hosted its inaugural HARTBEAT brunch at the Sheats-Goldstein Residence in partnership with the Netflix Is a Joke festival. Guests included Hart, Bill Burr, Don Cheadle, Tiffany Haddish, Niecy Nash, Desus Nice, Lil Dicky, GaTa , Iliza Shlesinger, Amanda Seales, Rob Riggle, Sherri Shepherd, Jay Pharoah, and HARTBEAT execs Thai Randolph, Bryan Smiley and Jeff Clanagan.

Kevin Hart and Bill Burr Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Don Cheadle and Kevin Hart Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hacks season two premiere

The sophomore season of HBO Max’s hit comedy premiered at L.A.’s DGA Theater on Monday, with stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Meg Stalter and Christopher McDonald, as well as co-creators Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs.

Rose Abdoo, Hannah Einbinder, Angela E. Gibbs, Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello, Jean Smart, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter and Christopher McDonald David Livingston/FilmMagic

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Candy premiere

Star and EP Jessica Biel was joined by co-stars Melanie Lynskey, Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber, Raúl Esparza and husband Justin Timberlake at the Monday night L.A. premiere of true crime series Candy.

Raúl Esparza, Jessica Biel, Melanie Lynskey, Timothy Simons and Pablo Schreiber Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Entertainment Community Fund Gala

The Actors Fund announced Monday night during a bicoastal gala that the organization is now the Entertainment Community Fund, a name change designed to better reflect the scope of support it provides to industry professionals. The pair of events — held in Los Angeles at Paramount Pictures and in New York City at the Marriott Marquis — raked a record-breaking $1.7 million for the longstanding organization, which celebrates a milestone 140th anniversary in June. Inaugural Entertainment Community Fund Medals of Honor were presented to Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, Paramount Global president and CEO Bob Bakish, Oscar, Tony and Golden Globe-winning actor Mercedes Ruehl, and Shubert Organization chairman and CEO Robert E. Wankel. Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, Alex Newell, Kenny Leon and Harris Yulin turned up in New York, while LL Cool J, Amanda Kloots and Edmund Donovan made the rounds in L.A. “It’s a new name and a new look, with the same mission,” said Fund chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell. “We recognize the dedication of technicians, camera operators, stagehands, writers, musicians, stage managers, actors and thousands more who work in film, television, radio, music, theater, dance and opera. They all contribute to our country’s cultural vibrancy. We value them. We support them. And the Fund is here for all of them.” — Chris Gardner, Abbey White

‘The Music Man’ costars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Rebecca Michelson/Courtesy of Entertainment Community Fund

Honoree Uzo Aduba Parker Wright/Courtesy of Entertainment Community Fund

LL Cool J poses with honoree Bob Bakish Parker Wright/Courtesy of Entertainment Community Fund

Angelyne premiere

Emmy Rossum, who transforms into Los Angeles billboard queen Angelyne in her new Peacock series, is joined by co-stars Hamish Linklater, Alex Karpovsky and Molly Ephraim at the premiere at Pacific Design Center on Tuesday.

Philip Ettinger, Antjuan Tobias, Hamish Linklater, Charlie Rowe, Allison Miller, Emmy Rossum, Olivia Jellen, Tonatiuh, Molly Ephraim and Alex Karpovsky and Chad Hamilton Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chad Hamilton, Emmy Rossum and Allison Miller Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Senior Year special screening

Stars Rebel Wilson, Justin Hartley, Chris Parnell, Zoe Chao and Mary Holland celebrated their Netflix film Senior Year at a special screening and reception on Tuesday at The London West Hollywood.

Zaire Adams, Angourie Rice, Michael Cimino, Alex Hardcastle, Ana Yi Puig, Alicia Silverstone, Rebel Wilson, Todd Garner, Joshua Colley, Avantika, Tyler Barnhardt, Molly Brown, Jade Bender, Brandon Scott Jones, Chris Parnell, Zoe Chao, Justin Hartley and Mary Holland Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Rebel Wilson and Justin Hartley Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party

BCRF’s annual party, held at The Glasshouse in NYC on Tuesday, raised a record-breaking $8.5 million for breast cancer research. The evening, hosted by Elizabeth Hurley, featured a performance by Patti LaBelle in front of guests including Vera Wang, Nina Garcia, Zac Posen and Radhika Jones.

Elizabeth Hurley speaks onstage during the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party on May 10, 2022 in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Legal Defense Fund’s 34th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner

On Tuesday, the Legal Defense Fund (LDF) held its 34th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner, recognizing those who have demonstrated a commitment to the promotion of racial justice and equality. Nikole Hannah-Jones was presented with the Spirit of Justice Award and Stevie Wonder was presented with the Icon Award by Rita Moreno, with Michelle Obama and Audra McDonald making virtual appearances. John Legend performed a surprise collaboration with Wonder to close out the evening.

Stevie Wonder and John Legend Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Nikole Hannah-Jones (C) accepts the Spirit of Justice award from Jackie Woodson (L) and president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund Janai S. Nelson (R) Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The Time Traveler’s Wife premiere

Theo James and Rose Leslie, joined by her husband Kit Harington, walked the red carpet at Wednesday night’s NYC premiere for The Time Traveler’s Wife at The Morgan Library.

Sue Vertue, Theo James, Steven Moffat, Rose Leslie, Brian Minchin, Natasha Lopez and David Nutter Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Valet premiere

Hulu original film The Valet premiered on Wednesday at L.A.’s Montalban Theatre with stars Eugenio Derbez, Samara Weaving, Max Greenfield and support from a few of the cast’s former collaborators, including CODA‘s Daniel Durant and New Girl‘s Lamorne Morris.

Diany Rodriguez, Samara Weaving, Eugenio Derbez, Marisol Nichols, Betsy Brandt and Max Greenfield Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Daniel Durant and Eugenio Derbez Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

George Carlin’s American Dream premiere

Judd Apatow’s latest comedy doc, this one following the life and career of George Carlin, debuted at Avalon Hollywood on Wednesday with support from Apatow’s friends Bill Burr and Kathy Griffin.

Michael Bonfiglio, Teddy Leifer, and Judd Apatow Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sneakerella premiere

Disney+ celebrated the premiere of original film Sneakerella on Wednesday at NYC’s Pier 17 with stars Lexi Underwood, Chosen Jacobs, John Salley and Devyn Nekoda.

Chosen Jacobs, Devyn Nekoda, Lexi Underwood, Bryan Terrell Clark, John Salley, Yvonne Senat Jones, Hayward Leach and Kolton Stewart Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Chosen Jacobs, Ayo Davis, Lexi Underwood and Peter Rice Courtesy of John Manno/Disney

The Phantom of the Open special screening

Sony Pictures Classics and Cinema Society hosted a screening for The Phantom of the Open on Wednesday night at NYC’s Tribeca Screening Room.

Michael Barker, director Craig Roberts, writer Simon Farnaby and Tom Bernard Courtesy of Madison Voelkel/BFA

Good Mourning premiere

Machine Gun Kelly debuted his stoner comedy, which he starred in as well as co-directed and co-wrote alongside fellow musician Mod Sun, at The London West Hollywood on Thursday. He was joined by co-stars (and fiancé) Megan Fox and Dove Cameron.

Mod Sun, Machine Gun Kelly and Dove Cameron Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Emergency premiere

Amazon celebrated its new film, starring RJ Cyler, Donald Elise Watkins, Sebastian Chacon and Sabrina Carpenter, on Thursday at L.A.’s DGA Theater.