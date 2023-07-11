Hallmark Channel to Set Sail With Holiday Cruise

Hallmark Channel is hitting the water in 2024.

The network revealed today that it’s partnering with theme cruise charter company Sixthman for a one-of-a-kind cruise experience called the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise. The adventure will allow guests to fully immerse themselves in a Hallmark Channel Christmas thanks to mingling with Hallmark stars and unique holiday activities.

The ship — the Norwegian Gem — is scheduled to set sail Nov. 5-9 in 2024, taking off from Miami and hitting Nassau, Bahamas.

The itinerary will include Christmas crafts, a world premiere of a new Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas movie, tree lighting, photo opportunities, behind-the-scenes panels with Hallmark Channel stars, Christmas cookie decorating, “Christmas Carol-oke,” an ugly sweater contest and Hallmark Channel wine tastings, among other offerings.

“We hear time and time again that people want to immerse themselves in the world of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and this venture is sure to bring our brand to life in a new, captivating way,” said Natalie Vandergast, Hallmark Media’s vp of Consumer Products. “We are delighted to count down to Christmas 2024 aboard an adventure that will allow our stars and enthusiastic fanbase alike to create everlasting memories together at sea.”

Pre-sale sign ups kicked off today and will continue through July 19. Bookings will open to the general public on July 21 at 2 p.m. EST.

“Loyal fans will celebrate timeless Hallmark Channel Christmas traditions and create new ones with their families, a ship full of Hallmarkies and Hallmark Channel’s holiday stars,” said Jeff Cuellar, vp of events, marketing and community for Sixthman. “Leave your puffy jacket and grab your Christmas spirit and passion for Hallmark Channel Christmas movies as we set sail on the most heartwarming, holly jolly experience on the high seas.”