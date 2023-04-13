Amazon’s ‘Harry Potter’ Sale Lets You Catch Up On the Fantasy Franchise Ahead of In-the-Works Series

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

With news that a new Harry Potter TV show is in the works at streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max), interest in the J.K. Rowling series is picking up once again.

Plans for a live-action TV series based on the Harry Potter franchise were announced this week by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, making it the characters’ first return to our screens since the cast got together for a Harry Potter reunion last year. David Heyman, who produced all eight feature films, is in talks to executive produce the original show based on the books.

Now, fans can catch up on the entire book series (and subsequent film series) thanks to a couple of new Amazon offers.

Amazon currently has the complete seven-book Harry Potter series on sale for just $39 as of this writing. The deal saves you 55 percent off the regular list price on this paperback boxed set, which includes every book from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Prefer to watch the films? Amazon has the complete eight-film collection on Blu-ray for just $59. The box set features 11 discs in total and includes a number of bonus content too, from behind-the-scenes featurettes to interviews with the cast and crew.

Regularly $95 and up, the deal saves you almost 40 percent on the complete Harry Potter movie collection. It makes a great gift for both fans of the book series and movie fans alike.

Don’t have a Blu-ray player or want to stream the films instead? The Harry Potter franchise is available on Amazon Prime Video, with a digital download of all eight films available for $50 here. Once you download the films, they are yours to keep and available for you to watch on-demand whenever you want. Shop the best deals on the digital, disc and book versions of Harry Potter below.

