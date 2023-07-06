‘Heartstopper’ Star Kit Connor Says Coming Out Was “Empowering,” But He Would Have “Preferred to Do It Another Way” Than Social Media

Heartstopper star Kit Connor is addressing his complicated experiences with fandom and coming out following the show’s first season.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, the actor speaks about his career as a child actor and the increased attention he garnered with his starring role in the Netflix LGBTQ YA series based on Alice Oseman’s webcomic. After some Heartstopper fans hounded him and publicly speculated about his then undisclosed sexual orientation, Connor tweeted last October that he was bisexual.

In terms of why fans may have felt that trying to determine someone’s sexuality was an OK boundary to cross, Connor says it likely has to do with how long he’s been working in the industry. “I think there’s almost a feeling that because I’d been in the industry for a little while, there was almost this understanding that it’s like, ‘Oh, well, he can take it,'” the actor says.

Connor adds that starting early in the industry has resulted in him maturing “a little bit faster than I would have,” but he still was unprepared for the kind of instant stardom that he faced. “You feel a bit watched,” he says. “I’m still in my formative years, so things I wouldn’t want to be watched doing are.”

At one point, he speaks specifically of fans and how their appreciation for him as an actor has boiled over into certain elements of his life on social media, including with his family, who “didn’t sign up for it.” As for his own privacy, he tells the magazine he hasn’t “had a huge problem” and that he’s ready to work to maintain his privacy, which he feels he’s “still been pretty lucky in a lot of ways” with.

As for why he made the decision to publicly tweet about his sexuality, the Heartstopper star says it was a build up of emotion that needed somewhere to go. “I’m a young man, so I’m already kind of going through certain things, in terms of just life and mental health,” he told the magazine. “I just needed to let that energy out.”

At the time he tweeted, the actor wasn’t so sure of himself, even as his family was “super accepting.” That was due in part to the kind of environment he was in at places like his all-boys school, which wasn’t “hugely inclusive.” While he’s comfortable now, he still has feelings about the decision to come out being one that was not entirely on his own terms. “I just felt like it wasn’t something I was ready to talk about,” he explains. “I wasn’t angry. I was just slightly disappointed by this reaction.”

Still, while the timing wasn’t right, Connor says he wouldn’t ascribe his experience to being “forced” to discuss his sexuality.

“I think ‘forced’ isn’t the right word I would use, but I would say that I would have preferred to do it another way,” he tells the magazine. “I also don’t know if I would have ever done it. But at the end of the day, I don’t regret it. In many ways, it was really empowering.”