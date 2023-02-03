Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Welcome First Child Together

Television personalities Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa have welcomed their first child together, a representative for the couple confirms to The Hollywood Reporter.

Heather Rae El Moussa, 35, gave birth to a baby boy Tuesday, and both the mom and child are happy and healthy, according to the rep. The baby’s name has not yet been shared.

The two stars, whose HGTV home-renovation series The Flipping El Moussas premieres next month, took to Instagram to announce the arrival. Tarek El Moussa, 41, shared a photo of the pair holding their little one, and his wife reposted it to her own account.

“Our baby boy is here,” his caption read. “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy.”

Among those sending support in the comment section was the official Instagram account for HGTV, which posted, “Welcome to the HGTV family little one!”

The pair tied the knot in October 2021, and their wedding was covered in the Discovery+ special Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do. In July, they announced the pregnancy, with Heather Rae El Moussa publicly discussing her IVF journey to conceive.

Tarek El Moussa, who currently hosts HGTV’s Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa, rose to fame co-hosting the channel’s Flip or Flop with then-wife Christina Hall. The former couple, who share two children, divorced in 2018.

Heather Rae El Moussa is known as a castmember on Netflix’s unscripted real estate series Selling Sunset. Her acting credits include roles in the films The Internship (2013), Love in the Time of Monsters (2014) and Malibu Horror Story (2021).