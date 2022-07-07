5 New Hollywood Workouts for Every Fitness Level

When the pandemic hit, fitness junkies all over Los Angeles turned to a variety of new workout methods to get their daily sweat in, while gyms and studios were forced to shut their doors. Now, new fitness clubs are on the rise — and expanding — in Hollywood, while other at-home methods are here to stay.

Whether interested in a fun virtual reality experience, a new community or to simply strengthen muscles in a new way, each of these unique workout options has something special to offer its members. Below, The Hollywood Reporter shares the new workouts across L.A. now available to the public.

Heimat

The world’s first concept fitness club isn’t just about getting in-shape — it’s a 360 experience where members can cultivate a community. From RSG Group — the corp behind Gold’s Gym, among other notable gyms and fitness brands — Heimat just launched its first club in Hollywood complete with five floors of fitness classes, a spa, coworking space, restaurant, bar and rooftop pool spanning 75,000 sq. ft. Year-long memberships offer access to classes of all kinds, including cycling, running, bootcamp, barre, boxing, dance cardio, kinesis, TRX, yoga and reformer pilates, along with weight rooms, training areas and cardio machines. For non-members, the public can access the Heimat’s restaurant Mother Tongue, from Michelin-starred chef Michael Mina. The social club can be found at 960 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038. HEIMAT offers three-year-long membership tiers, with its all-access membership coming in at $350 per month.

Heimat Courtesy of Heimat

Heimat Courtesy of Heimat

Supernatural

Calling all VR-aficionados! Whether interested in the virtual reality space or simply looking for a new at-home way to spice up a workout routine, Supernatural is offering an all-encompassing VR fitness experience. With modern music, an array of knowledgeable coaches, unique VR destinations and an almost game-like style of working out will make people forget they’re even exercising. Designed for use on Oculus’ Meta Quest 2, Supernatural virtually transports users to locations like Machu Picchu, The Maldives, or The Great Wall of China for a gamified workout experience including four different modalities — Flow (Cardio), Stretching, Meditation and Boxing. There’s even a meditation led by Tiffany Haddish.

“We really talk a lot about finding the joy in movement and helping unlock that for people, whether that’s through gamifying fitness or just making smashing something that explodes really fun,” said head of product marketing and community Jonny Ahdout. “And then the result is 30 minutes later, you just got an amazing workout, but it didn’t feel like it. Most people dread working out, and it’s this chore that they have to put themselves through. This instead is pulling you into this fun experience, at least all these physical events, benefits.”

He continued, “For a lot of people, it became their escape [during the pandemic] from these four walls that they were trapped in all day…No notifications, no other screens, nothing distracting, which I think is really beautiful.”

Supernatural is available for only $19/month or $179/annually.

Supernatural Courtesy of Supernatural

Trufusion

Boutique fitness brand Trufusion has made its way to West Hollywood, with over 240 fusion workout class offerings in tow. Trufusion hits all the major class types from hot yoga, barre, pilates, bootcamp, circuit training, TRX, cycling and more, except its unique approach infuses each class with the core principles of yoga. The studio puts an emphasis on ambiance that turn each class into an immersive experience, thanks to five distinct workout rooms — Sweat, Rock, Breathe, Soul and Ride. The Lifestyle Unlimited membership rings in at $249 per month, while class packages range from 6 for $169 (a special executive offering), 5 for $179 or 10 for $319.

Trufusion Courtesy of Trufusion

Trufusion Courtesy of Trufusion

Mayweather

Meet the workout developed by boxing champion Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Culver City is the fitness club’s newest L.A. location, offering members personal training, open gym time, free weights and access to the studio’s group HIIT classes. The classes are curated for all levels of fitness. Classes include M45 Strong (a combo of boxing and strength), MBody (a full body, non-boxing workout), M45 Undefeated (a HIIT-style, fast paced boxing session), M60 Champ (the longest class with a community element), Boxing Fundamentals (a workshop to hone your skills) and M45 Advanced Bagwork (for more experienced boxers). Athletes can get 4 classes per month for $99/month, 8 classes per month for $149/month and an unlimited membership for $199/month.

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Courtesy of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Courtesy of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness

Solidcore

While most avid fitness buffs in Hollywood are familiar with pilates-style training, Solidcore puts its own twist on the traditional reformer pilates workout. It’s a 50-minute, full body, strength training workout, in a dimly-lit room under blue lights and upbeat music. The whole class takes place on the reformer machine, with class options for full body, arms and abs, buns and arms, buns and abs and core30. Solidcore’s method utilizes slow and controlled movements to sculpt strong, lean and long muscles.

“At [solidcore], we are all about helping our clients unlock their inner strength – both mental and physical,” said president and CEO Bryan Myers. “Our focus is not aesthetics or superficial beauty standards, and we don’t believe that a workout should be a punishment. Instead, we emphasize that while there will be challenges – there’s joy in the work that we do to get stronger and in the transformative results that you’re able to achieve so long as you show up for yourself.”

“Working out on a reformer for the first time can definitely be an overwhelming experience, but we hope that at the end of those first few classes our clients feel accomplished for the challenging work they put in, and also excited about discovering a new way of working out that can push them to their physical – and mental – limits in a safe and effective way,” he added. With locations in Hollywood and Culver City, Solidcore offers three membership options with 4 classes per month for $136/month, 8 classes per month for $248/month and a monthly unlimited option for $299/month. Non-members can purchase a single class for $39, along with a variety of class packages.

Solidcore Courtesy of Solidcore