Hilary Swank Gives Birth to Twins

Hilary Swank has welcomed some new additions to her family.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she has given birth to twins, a boy and girl.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” Swank wrote in her caption alongside a photo of her holding her two babies while looking at an ocean at sunset. “Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven.”

Swank announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America last October.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” said the Alaska Daily star. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

During an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Swank gave further insight, sharing that her grandmother was a twin as was her husband’s grandmother. “So we have twins in our lineage,” she said at the time.

After announcing her pregnancy, Swank has shared her journey on social media. For Christmas, Swank posed next to a Christmas tree while holding her bump writing, “We couldn’t wish for a more incredible miracle. So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!!” She also continued to pose with her growing baby bump quipping,. “Oven’s heatin’ up, dough’s beginning to rise!!”

The twins mark Swank’s first children. She and husband Philip Schneider have reportedly been married since 2018.

“It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it,” Swank told Vogue of her wedding at the time. “I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true.”