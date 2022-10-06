Hilary Swank Reveals She’s Pregnant With Twins

Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank announced on Wednesday that she’s expecting twins with her husband entrepreneur husband Philip Schneider.

The soon-to-be-first-time-mom announced the news on Good Morning America, saying, “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom. And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it,” Swank said, adding that she was so relieved to be able to finally talk about it. “It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

The Alaska Daily star also revealed that her co-stars and crew on the series didn’t know she was pregnant, though they may have had some inclination that something had changed in the actress in the last few months.

“You don’t tell for 12 weeks for a certain reason,” Swank told The Associated Press. “But then, like, you’re growing and you’re using the bathroom a lot and you’re eating a lot. I’m sure there’s been conversations, and when I get back to the set, people will be like, ‘Oh, it all makes sense now.'”

She went on to share ways that she hid her pregnancy on set, like cutting a pair of her pants that no longer fit and hiding it by putting a jacket over it.

“The continuity (person) was like, ‘That doesn’t match [a previous take,]'” the actress continued, laughing. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, you know, it’s OK, it’ll work.’ And they’re like, ‘No, it doesn’t match.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I think it’s OK. ‘I think we can make it work.’ And she’s like, ‘Well, you’re an executive producer, so you can do what you want, but that doesn’t work.’ I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to be able to tell people soon.'”