Inaugural ‘Hollywood & Mind’ Mental Health Summit Set for May 2023 (Exclusive)

Hollywood & Mind, a new mental health and entertainment-focused event, will launch its inaugural iteration in May 2023.

The one day experience and brainchild of veteran entertainment journalist Cathy Applefeld Olson will take place on May 11, 2023, at the Beverly Hills campus of founding sponsor United Talent Agency. Additional sponsors include Hallmark Media, Milk & Honey Music + Sports + Ventures, MTV Entertainment Studios and Publicis Health.

“Hollywood & Mind is a formal expression of the need and willingness for both mental health professionals and the entertainment industry to come together to provide a powerful platform for discussion,” Olson said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be having our in-person launch event on UTA’s beautiful campus.”

“Mental health is an important issue for the UTA Foundation’s social impact efforts,” said Rene Jones, Partner and Head of Social Impact, UTA. “That’s why we are so proud to be a founding sponsor and host of this inaugural event with Hollywood & Mind. It is important to be part of a forum that discusses the problems and creative solutions for the entertainment industry.”

Coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Month, the inaugural event will bring together mental wellness experts, executives and talent across music, film, TV, digital, sports and other sectors for a day of conversation, performance and networking. Together, guests and attendees will foster collaboration and catalyze action to help destigmatize mental health.

The May 11 event will topically explore mental health storytelling, the power of song, mental health conversations in a direct-to-fan context and best practices to support the wellbeing of talent and those working in the entertainment industry. Additional programming, schedule and ticket information will be announced in the coming months and can be found at www.hollywood-mind.com.

“Up until now the intersection of entertainment and mental health has been disjointed, with no coalition to gather stakeholders, share learnings, incubate ideas and foster collaborations,” Olson said. “As we continue to grapple with the growing mental health crisis in this country and around the world, the entertainment industry is in a unique position to amplify conversation, reduce stigma and effect measurable change.”