Mona Loring Relaunches Publicity Firm as Conscious Living PR

Veteran publicist Mona Loring is relaunching her PR firm, MLC PR, with mindfulness at top of mind.

Beginning March 1, MLC PR will officially become Conscious Hollywood, which will exist as a new talent division within lifestyle PR firm Conscious Living PR.

Per Loring, Conscious Hollywood “aims to bridge a gap between conscious public relations and the entertainment industry,” and she will continue with a focus on nurturing a diverse roster of clients in their creative endeavors to philanthropic passions.

She continues to rep longtime clients Carrie Preston, Garcelle Beauvais, Torrey DeVitto, Elisabeth Rohm, Lea Thompson, Chaske Spencer, Alex Neustaedter, Lindsey Morgan, Ryan Guzman, Julie Ann Emery, Tricia Helfer and Laura Vandervoort alongside newer signs like image architect Law Roach and actor Scott Wolf. Conscious Living PR reps Jessamyn Stanley, Corey Calliet, Theresa Cheung and Yasmine Cheyenne.

“Being a conscious person encompasses many qualities but initially, it requires one to become introspective and aware of their environment. In addition to our traditional PR work, as a conscious PR team, we aim to help our clients reach their highest purpose, using their talents in constructive ways, while helping them reach the masses to create sustainable change wherever their passions exist,” said Loring. “I have always been heart-led in building my business. Through the work we do, we plan to nurture mindful relationships with and for our clients in a soulful and inspirational way.”

Through her work with MLC PR and beyond, Loring has more than 15 years of experience in talent, music, lifestyle and literary public relations. A grad of California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, Loring started her career as an intern-turned-production assistant at FM ROCKS. She then found work as a freelance magazine writer before transitioning to a public relations director position for a children’s book publisher. Following that, she transitioned to a career in entertainment PR and has worked with such clients as Michael B. Jordan, Gina Rodriguez, Kaitlyn Dever, Zoey Deutch and Theodore Melfi.