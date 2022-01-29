Where Hollywood Insiders Plan to Travel in 2022 as Omicron Cases Begin to Decline

In Deer Valley, the rooftop pool at the Goldener Hirsch’s new residences offers views of the Wasatch Mountains.

While case counts continue to surge in parts of the U.S., omicron is leveling off or declining in portions of the East Coast, California and Colorado. And many industry execs are feeling more at ease about traveling over President’s Day weekend, spring breaks and beyond.

“I canceled a trip to Europe over Christmas, but I feel comfortable traveling within the U.S. now,” says Laurie Zaks, president of her newly formed production company, Rosewood TV. “Cases are down in New York, my family is there, and my last visit was at the very beginning of COVID two years ago when the world shut down. I want to get back and enjoy a nice, pleasant trip in the city.”

New York Hotels On NYC’s Upper East Side, the legendary Carlyle Hotel (from $795 a night; more options at Expedia and Orbitz) — which has completed a multiyear, $120 million transformation — just debuted reimagined guest rooms with art deco touches, a new Valmont spa and new restaurant, Dowling’s at The Carlyle, complementing its reopened, famed Bemelmans Bar. For those eager to escape city life, Piaule (from $395), tucked away in the Catskills and about a three-hour drive from Manhattan, offers 24 minimalist single and double cabins and a spa with sauna, mineral plunge and steam room on a 50-acre pastoral retreat. (Frank Ocean and designer Brandon Maxwell have already stayed there.)

“People are eager to plan trips this winter and spring,” Henley Vazquez, co-founder of luxury-centric travel agency Fora, tells THR. “We had a record number of bookings in this last week alone.”

Left: A modern cabin at Piaule in the Catskills. Right: A redesigned room at The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel, in NYC. Sean Davidson/Courtesy Of Brand; Durston Saylor/Courtesy Of Brand

Also making plans is Link Entertainment manager Sean Fay, who’s set to visit Charleston, South Carolina (“It’s been over a year since I saw my relatives [there],” he says), followed by Miami. “I’m overdue for a vacation and need to recharge,” says Fay. He’s not alone. “Our clients have been flocking to Florida for beach time and relaxation,” says Vazquez.

Miami Hotels New Miami properties include Esmé (from $300; more options at Booking.com, Expedia and Orbitz), a boutique, Spanish-style property in South Beach that recently underwent a $40 million dollar renovation, and Mr. C Miami (from $392; more options at Booking.com and Expedia), Cipriani’s newest location in tony Coconut Grove. Also in Miami, industry-beloved The Setai (from $765; more options at Orbitz) will soon introduce Japón, an authentic Japanese culinary experience led by executive chef Vijayudu Veena.

A guest room at the Esme in Miami; The lobby at Mr. C. Coconut Grove Courtesy of Bjorn Wallander; Mr. C

Further up the Atlantic coastline, producer Tracey Edmonds is spending the upcoming breaks in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, where she just bought a home. “We’re right on the water where we can fish, jet ski, and it’s such a foodie paradise here,” she says.

Thanks to heavy snowstorms, ski resorts — including in Vail, Breckenridge and Telluride — are experiencing a deluge of powder and pristine conditions. “We’re working on multiple itineraries right now for ski trips over the next couple of months,” says Vazquez.

Utah Hotels Many industry families make their pilgrimages to Utah’s Deer Valley, where Auberge Resorts Collection’s Goldener Hirsch (from $1,049) just unveiled a sleek new property adjacent to its Austrian-style inn, featuring 40 sumptuous, Alpine-chic residences (with full kitchens) and a dramatic rooftop pool with views of the Wasatch Mountains and direct access to skiing. With its prime ski-in/ski-out perch, St. Regis Deer Valley (from $1,200; more options at Booking.com and Expedia) is a Hollywood mecca and now home to the most decadent après scene in town with the opening of The Vintage Room, a 1,600-square-foot slope-side paradise with vast transparent walls, plush seating, full bar, and a seafood-centric menu complete with oysters and snow crab legs. And opening in February is the 153-room Pendry Park City (from $1,199 winter; more options at Booking.com, Expedia and Orbitz) in Canyons Village at Park City Mountain; the ski-in/ski-out property will include a spa, Japanese American steakhouse, pizza parlor and rooftop pool.

The Vintage Room at the St. Regis Deer Valley; A model room at the Pendry Park City Courtesy of St. Regis; Pendry Hotels & Resorts

Aspen Hotels In Aspen, the place to be seen is the beloved downtown Limelight Hotel (from $739; more options at Booking.com, Expedia and Orbitz) with its modern new ski lodge-style redesign. For residential-style accommodations, three spots offer the utmost in privacy along with a contactless experience: The Gant (from $755; more options at Booking.com, Expedia and Orbitz); The Little Nell Residences (from $3,519 for two-bedroom units; more options at Booking.com, Expedia and Orbtiz); and Aspen Street Lodge (from $30,000), a 24,200-square-foot palatial home-style lodging available for full buyouts. There’s also the striking new pop-up conceived by photographer Gray Malin, Snow Beach ASPENX Gray Malin. Beginning President’s Day weekend, guests can enjoy what’s billed as a “seaside meets slopeside” club ambience at the top of Ajax Mountain with cabanas, lounge chairs, light bites and champagne (aspenx.com for reservations, weekends from Feb. 18-March 27).

Exterior of the Aspen Street Lodge, available for full buyouts; View of the Snow Beach ASPENX Gray Malin pop-up Courtesy of Draper White; ASPENX

Still, some industry folks tell THR they are taking a wait-and-see approach or choosing to stay close to home for now, including WME’s Richard Weitz, showrunner Mark Lafferty and casting director Risa Bramon Garcia. So road trips remain popular, especially within California.

California Hotels There’s plenty to discover right here in California, with Auberge’s The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern (from $750; more options at Booking.com, Expedia and Orbitz) slated to open in Los Olivos this spring and newer properties such as The Creekstone in Idyllwild (from $215; more options at Booking.com, Expedia and Orbitz) and White Water lodge on Moonstone Beach in Cambria (from $200; more options at Booking.com, Expedia and Orbitz) beckoning.

Vazquez also reports a high interest in international travel. “We’re receiving many requests for Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe,” she adds. BBC/Lionsgate’s Rachel Bendavid, who is headed to Willamette, Oregon, for wine tasting during President’s Day weekend, is also planning a trip to Italy for spring break. “We want to go to the touristy cities like Venice and Rome with the hope of avoiding summer-style crowds,” she says. And Fay tells THR he is “aiming for” Florence, Rome and Puglia.

A model room at the forthcoming The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos in California’s Santa Ynez Valley. Auberge Resorts Collection

