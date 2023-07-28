Arnold Schwarzenegger to Receive Award of Courage from Holocaust Museum L.A.

The Holocaust Museum L.A. has found a headliner for its Nov. 6 gala.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been confirmed to receive an inaugurual Award of Courage for his longtime advocacy “against antisemitism and bigotry,” per the museum which cited his social media posts that have found the son of a Nazi officer speaking out against hate.

He’s been active offline as well. Through the USC Schwarzenegger Institute, the former California governor recently brought together the USC Shoah Foundation’s Institute for Visual History and Education, the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy, the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism and other partners together for a special event, “Terminating Hate: Breaking the Cycle of Extremism.” In 2022, he visited Auschwitz and later shared his experience by recounting the “horrific” details of the Holocaust while also promoting peace and tolerance amid a rise in antisemitism.

“The first Award of Courage embodies all the lessons of the Holocaust, the spirit of educating and elevating humanity to fight hate in all forms,” explained Holocaust Museum L.A. CEO Beth Kean. “Arnold, by speaking out publicly, embodies our museum’s essence of inspiring humanity through truth.”

Melissa Rivers will emcee the 15th annual event, which will take place at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Also honored that night will be Gregory Annenberg Weingarten and Sandra Gerson Kanengiser.

Annenberg Weingarten, an artist, director and vp of the Annenberg Foundation, serves as the founder of the org’s initiative GRoW @ Annenberg, which supports a broad range of projects and organizations that address social and cultural issues, meets urgent community needs and offers inspiration and collaboration. Weingarten directed a $1 million gift to the museum’s “Building Truth” campus expansion project.

Gerson Kanengiser, chair of the board and president of the Jack and Goldie Nomberg Foundation, a private foundation endowed by the estate of her maternal uncle, Jack Nomberg, a Holocaust survivor. Kanengiser’s parents Robert and Barbara Gerson also were survivors. In response to the rise in antisemitism, Kanengiser directed a $1 million grant from the Nomberg Foundation to support free educational tours for students at museum. Kanengiser, a partner emeritus at Irell & Manella LLP, also serve the AJA Foundation and the Los Angeles Ballet, and has served the Los Angeles Giving Circle and Design for Sharing.