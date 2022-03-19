Six Exciting New Hotels to Visit in Mexico From Riviera Maya to Punta de Mita

Nothing is more appealing than a short flight south to a warm spot, specifically one off the well-trodden path with inspired design, well curated amenities and next-level cuisine. Here, a handful of hot Mexican options making their debuts.

Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection, Riviera Maya

With a name that means ethereal and a Mayan life-cycle motif woven into the interior design, this luxury resort within Riviera Maya’s new Kanai development is all about conscious living. In front of a vast reef, bright white sand and Caribbean-turquoise water, the property celebrates renewal, culture and nature, with open-air experiences, a healing spa and dining — across five unique restaurants — all embracing the secrets and wisdom of the Yucatan Peninsula; from $1,299 a night, aubergeresorts.com/etereo

The pool at Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Riviera Maya. Auberge Resorts Collection

Casona Sforza, Puerto Escondido

The asymmetric, vaulted structures of famed Mexican architect Alberto Kalach at Casona Sforza are more than enough to entice design buffs to Puerto Escondido — even those unfamiliar with the Pacific surf mecca recently visited by Kanye West. This independent new boutique hotel, sun-washed and sand-hued, is a study in balance, featuring Oaxaca-made decor; seasonal, locally sourced cuisine rooted in ecological and social responsibility; and mindful offerings in the form of holistic massage, private yoga and surfing; from $320, casonasforza.com

Casona Sforza in Puerto Escondido, designed by architect Alberto Kalach. Alex Krotkov for Casona Sforza

Playa Viva, Zihuatanejo

When sustainable and eco-friendly aren’t enough, there’s truly regenerative travel, like this high-end, off-the-grid resort that practices permaculture (a holistic approach to land management), grows cacao on site and claims a pristine mile-long beach, a sea turtle sanctuary and an Aztec archaeological site. A brand-new expansion comprises seven next-level oceanfront treehouses designed by Nomadic Resorts, inspired by the local mobula ray migration, and built from materials almost entirely grown on the thriving, nearly 200-acre property; from $630 (meals, ground transportation and daily yoga included, double occupancy), playaviva.com

Playa Viva in Zihuatanejo. Ryan Forbes/AVABLU

Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Costalegre, Jalisco

Secluded, expansive and exclusive describe the fourth Four Seasons to grace Mexico, a lush, low-density escape on 3,000 acres of jungle with three virginal beaches on an unadulterated stretch of the Pacific Coast in the state of Jalisco. A collection of illustrious Mexican designers and architects thoughtfully crafted the aesthetic experience, including staff fashions, while onsite biologists are dedicated to rewilding the ecosystem. Ninety-four rooms and 63 suites are camouflaged across beachfront and cliffside sites, with separate enclaves for families and adults. Reservations go live in July; from $1,550, fourseasons.com/tamarindo

Rendering of the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Costalegre. Four Seasons

Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection, Punta de Mita

Soft opening in April, this breezy 59-key boutique resort with 30 contemporary-chic residences (most of this first phase is sold, and phase two comprises 19 more) is the freshest luxe offering in Punta de Mita, embracing the powdery white sand of El Banco beach on the pristine Riviera Nayarit. Indulgence and relaxation will be front and center, thanks to three scalloped pools leading to the surf and famed Marietas Islands, plus an 11-room spa (where local Huichol heritage and healing inspire the treatments) and four distinctive culinary concepts highlighting the luscious bounty of Nayarit’s sea and land; from $900, aubergeresorts.com/susurros

A rendering of a room at Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection in Punta de Mita. Susurros del Corazón

Casa Polanco, Mexico City

Mexico City is hardly unknown, but its most exciting addition, a 19-suite luxury villa in the tony neighborhood of Polanco, qualifies as tucked away. The thoughtfully reimagined 1930s manse once hosted aristocrats and, come March (when it soft opens), should see its fair share of rarefied visitors seeking privacy, elevated hospitality and extraordinarily elegant digs. Some of the city’s most celebrated restaurants cater to hotel guests, who can also retreat to the spa cabin for a different kind of decadence; from $380, casapolanco.com

A rendering of Casa Polanco in Mexico City/ Karyn Millet

A version of this story first appeared in the March 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.