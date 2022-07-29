Events of the Week: ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Thirteen Lives’ and More

Olivia Cooke, Fabian Frankel, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans and Emily Carey at the 'House of the Dragon' world premiere

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for House of the Dragon, Thirteen Lives, Vengeance and Uncoupled.

Vengeance Los Angeles premiere

B.J. Novak premiered his directorial debut Vengeance on Monday at DTLA’s Ace Theater, along with stars Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook, Isabella Amara, John Mayer and Finneas.

Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook, Finneas O’Connell, B.J. Novak, Isabella Amara, John Mayer and Lio Tipton Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Surface premiere

Apple TV+ celebrated premiere of its thriller series Surface at NYC’s Morgan Library and Museum on Monday, led by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ari Graynor, Andres Joseph, Millie Brady, Christin Park, Markian Tarasiuk, creator Veronica West and executive producer Reese Witherspoon.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Reese Witherspoon Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Markian Tarasiuk, Andreas Joseph, guest, Veronica West, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Reese Witherspoon, Sam Miller, Lauren Neustadter, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Christin Park, Ari Graynor, Francois Arnaud and Millie Brady Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Uncoupled premiere

Darren Star and Neil Patrick Harris premiered their new Netflix series at NYC’s Paris Theater on Tuesday.

Darren Star, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Jeffrey Richman, Emerson Brooks, Neil Patrick Harris, Brooks Ashmanskas and Jai Rodriguez Monica Schipper/Getty Images

NYC Point Gods premiere

Showtime posted up at Midnight Theatre in New York on Tuesday night to premiere the sports documentary that centers on legendary point guards of New York in the ’80s and ’90s including Rafer Alston, Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, God Shammgod, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland and Dwayne “Pearl” Washington. NBA superstar Kevin Durant turned up at the event — the doc extends a collaboration between Showtime and Boardroom, his company with business partner Rich Kleiman — though he kept mum on all those trade rumors. Also there: Jayson Tatum, Tracy McGrady, Paul Pierce, Mark Jackson, Kenny Anderson, Sabrina Ionescu, Nancy Liberman, Rod Strickland and others.

Executive producers Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant pose with Point Gods star God Shammgod Theo Wargo/Getty Images

House of the Dragon premiere

The Game of Thrones prequel followed up its Comic-Con appearance with a Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday, with stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy and Paddy Considine and co-showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik.

Paddy Considine, Steve Toussaint, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke, Fabian Frankel, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Emily Carey and Gavin Spokes Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Ryan Condal, president and Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav, executive vp of HBO programming Francesca Orsi, Miguel Sapochnik and CCO of HBO/HBO Max Casey Bloys Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three premiere

Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise appearance at the season three premiere of the Disney+ show, held Wednesday on the Walt Disney Studios lot.

Tim Federle, Matt Cornett, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Olivia Rodrigo and Ayo Davis, president of Disney branded television Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Thirteen Lives premiere

Ron Howard’s film, which follows the 2018 story of a Thai soccer team rescued from flooding underground caves, was unveiled in Los Angeles on Thursday, alongside stars Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen and Joel Edgerton.

Colin Farrell, Pattakorn “Ploy” Tangsupakul, Viggo Mortensen and Joel Edgerton Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Josh Bratchley, Vernon Unsworth, Thanet Natisri, Ron Howard, Rick Stanton and Connor Roe Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Not Okay NY premiere

Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien premiered their new film on Thursday at NYC’s Angelika Film Center.

Karan Soni, Matthew Greenfield, Quinn Shephard, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Nadia Alexander and Sarah Yarkin Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

BlueCheck Ukraine and Slainte Irish Whiskey partnership

Liev Schreiber attended a Washington, D.C. celebration on July 21 at the home of Irish ambassador Daniel Mulhall’s to celebrate the end of the ambassador’s term, as well as unveil a partnership between Schreiber’s whiskey brand Sláinte Irish Whiskey and his BlueCheck Ukraine initiative. All proceeds from this special edition bottle will go directly to BlueCheck to support crucial humanitarian work on the front lines of the Ukrainian war.

Sláinte founder Richard Davies, Ambassador of Ireland to the United States Daniel Mulhall and Liev Schreiber Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Yugo BAFTA Student Awards

British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the winners of the 2022 Yugo BAFTA Student Awards on July 22, where the “Special Jury Prize” of $20,000 was awarded to NYU student Shuhao Tse for his film Found. Jurors for the event included Angela Sarafyan, Anthony Hemingway, Domee Shi, Lucy Alibar and Natalie Kingston.

Anthony Hemingway, Angela Sarafyan, Lucy Alibar, Shuhao Tse, Caleb Freundlich, Elliot Knight, Natalie Kingston and Domee Shi Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Outfest Trans, Nonbinary and Intersex Summit

Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival hosted its sixth annual Trans, Nonbinary & Intersex Summit at the Director’s Guild of America in Los Angeles on Saturday. The summit included a keynote presentation by writer and activist Raquel Willis, a comedy showcase and additional panels.

Zackary Drucker and River Gallo Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Navalny HamptonsFilm SummerDocs Screening

HamptonsFilm SummerDocs hosted a screening of Navalny on Saturday in East Hampton, attended by Alec Baldwin, Anne Chaisson, David Nugent, director Daniel Roher, producers Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller and Odessa Rae and film subject Alexei Navalny’s wife Daria Navalnaya and children Zahar Navalny and Yulia Navalnaya.

David Nugent, Anne Chaisson, Zahar Navalny, Daria Navalnaya, Yulia Navalnaya, Alec Baldwin and Daniel Roher Jess Dalene/HamptonsFilm

Outfest Closing Night

Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival celebrated its closing night with the world premiere of Peacock’s They/Them, along with star Kevin Bacon, on Sunday at the Ace Hotel.

Monique Kim, Anna Lore, Cooper Koch, Theo Germaine, Kevin Bacon, Carrie Preston, Austin Crute, Darwin Del Fabro and Quei Tann JC Olivera/Getty Images

Carl Reiner: Keep Laughing exhibit

On Wednesday, the Reiner family cut the ribbon on the Carl Reiner exhibit at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York. Carl Reiner: Keep Laughing is a new multi-media exhibit celebrating the seven-decade career of comedy legend Carl Reiner as a writer, producer, director and performer.

Rob Reiner, Annie Reiner and Lucas Reiner and National Comedy Center executive director Journey Gunderson Brandon Payne

De Soi Launch

Katy Perry and Morgan McLachlan’s non-alcoholic aperitif line, De Soi, celebrated its official launch on Thursday with a Los Angeles event including Roy Choi, Gizele Oliveira, Aishwarya Iyer and Matt Rogers.