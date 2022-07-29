Events of the Week: ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Thirteen Lives’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for House of the Dragon, Thirteen Lives, Vengeance and Uncoupled.
Vengeance Los Angeles premiere
B.J. Novak premiered his directorial debut Vengeance on Monday at DTLA’s Ace Theater, along with stars Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook, Isabella Amara, John Mayer and Finneas.
Surface premiere
Apple TV+ celebrated premiere of its thriller series Surface at NYC’s Morgan Library and Museum on Monday, led by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ari Graynor, Andres Joseph, Millie Brady, Christin Park, Markian Tarasiuk, creator Veronica West and executive producer Reese Witherspoon.
Uncoupled premiere
Darren Star and Neil Patrick Harris premiered their new Netflix series at NYC’s Paris Theater on Tuesday.
NYC Point Gods premiere
Showtime posted up at Midnight Theatre in New York on Tuesday night to premiere the sports documentary that centers on legendary point guards of New York in the ’80s and ’90s including Rafer Alston, Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, God Shammgod, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland and Dwayne “Pearl” Washington. NBA superstar Kevin Durant turned up at the event — the doc extends a collaboration between Showtime and Boardroom, his company with business partner Rich Kleiman — though he kept mum on all those trade rumors. Also there: Jayson Tatum, Tracy McGrady, Paul Pierce, Mark Jackson, Kenny Anderson, Sabrina Ionescu, Nancy Liberman, Rod Strickland and others.
House of the Dragon premiere
The Game of Thrones prequel followed up its Comic-Con appearance with a Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday, with stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy and Paddy Considine and co-showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three premiere
Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise appearance at the season three premiere of the Disney+ show, held Wednesday on the Walt Disney Studios lot.
Thirteen Lives premiere
Ron Howard’s film, which follows the 2018 story of a Thai soccer team rescued from flooding underground caves, was unveiled in Los Angeles on Thursday, alongside stars Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen and Joel Edgerton.
Not Okay NY premiere
Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien premiered their new film on Thursday at NYC’s Angelika Film Center.
BlueCheck Ukraine and Slainte Irish Whiskey partnership
Liev Schreiber attended a Washington, D.C. celebration on July 21 at the home of Irish ambassador Daniel Mulhall’s to celebrate the end of the ambassador’s term, as well as unveil a partnership between Schreiber’s whiskey brand Sláinte Irish Whiskey and his BlueCheck Ukraine initiative. All proceeds from this special edition bottle will go directly to BlueCheck to support crucial humanitarian work on the front lines of the Ukrainian war.
Yugo BAFTA Student Awards
British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the winners of the 2022 Yugo BAFTA Student Awards on July 22, where the “Special Jury Prize” of $20,000 was awarded to NYU student Shuhao Tse for his film Found. Jurors for the event included Angela Sarafyan, Anthony Hemingway, Domee Shi, Lucy Alibar and Natalie Kingston.
Outfest Trans, Nonbinary and Intersex Summit
Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival hosted its sixth annual Trans, Nonbinary & Intersex Summit at the Director’s Guild of America in Los Angeles on Saturday. The summit included a keynote presentation by writer and activist Raquel Willis, a comedy showcase and additional panels.
Navalny HamptonsFilm SummerDocs Screening
HamptonsFilm SummerDocs hosted a screening of Navalny on Saturday in East Hampton, attended by Alec Baldwin, Anne Chaisson, David Nugent, director Daniel Roher, producers Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller and Odessa Rae and film subject Alexei Navalny’s wife Daria Navalnaya and children Zahar Navalny and Yulia Navalnaya.
Outfest Closing Night
Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival celebrated its closing night with the world premiere of Peacock’s They/Them, along with star Kevin Bacon, on Sunday at the Ace Hotel.
Carl Reiner: Keep Laughing exhibit
On Wednesday, the Reiner family cut the ribbon on the Carl Reiner exhibit at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York. Carl Reiner: Keep Laughing is a new multi-media exhibit celebrating the seven-decade career of comedy legend Carl Reiner as a writer, producer, director and performer.
De Soi Launch
Katy Perry and Morgan McLachlan’s non-alcoholic aperitif line, De Soi, celebrated its official launch on Thursday with a Los Angeles event including Roy Choi, Gizele Oliveira, Aishwarya Iyer and Matt Rogers.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day