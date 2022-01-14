How to Buy FDA-Authorized COVID Tests Online If They’re Sold Out in Stores

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Gone are the days when Hollywood stars and the well-connected were among those who could get rapidly tested for the coronavirus. After the Food and Drug Administration approved the first at-home diagnostic coronavirus test more than a year ago for emergency use, buying COVID-19 tests online and over the counter has become commonplace — so long as the hot commodity is in stock.

Coronavirus testing appointments and at-home test kits are in high demand following the busy holiday season of back-to-back gatherings and the Omicron surge, which has caused event cancellations and temporary shutterings of movie theaters and other businesses. Cities including Los Angeles this week launched take-home PCR test kit programs, and President Joe Biden announced in a COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Jan. 13, that his administration will launch a website next week that will allow Americans to order free tests to be shipped to their homes, though the date and URL have yet to be provided. The government is also providing five million free PCR tests to schools per month and increasing the number of free tests to one billion.

Antigen vs. PCR vs. Antibody COVID-19 Tests: What’s the Difference?

There are two types of COVID-19 tests: diagnostic tests, which can be done at home and at local testing sites; and antibody tests, which requires a prescription from a healthcare provider.

Per the FDA, there are two types of diagnostics tests used to detect an active COVID-19 infection from specimens collected with a nasal or throat swab or saliva collected into a tube: Molecular (RT-PCR or PCR) tests and antigen tests (also called rapid diagnostic tests).

The main difference between the two is that antigen tests “detect specific proteins on the surface of the coronavirus,” and you can get results in as little as 10 to 45 minutes. Molecular tests (PCR) detect viral RNA and may take up to several days to return results after being processed in a lab, according to Harvard Health.

The prescription-only antibody tests are not used to diagnose an active coronavirus infection. Instead, they “look for antibodies in your immune system produced in response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” says the FDA. A blood sample is needed for an antibody test and it must be administered by a doctor or another medical professional.

Are At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Covered by Insurance?

Yes, COVID-19 tests are covered by insurance. The White House is requiring that private health insurance companies cover the cost of over-the-counter diagnostic tests starting Saturday, Jan. 15.

COVID-19 Testing Update: Today, our administration announced that beginning January 15, 2022, individuals covered by a health insurance plan who purchase an FDA-approved, over-the-counter COVID-19 diagnostic test will be able to have those tests covered by their insurance. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 10, 2022

Are At-Home COVID-19 Tests Effective?

As the New York Times points out, “no medical test is perfect [and] there has always been a risk of a false positive or a false negative result” when test-takers don’t properly follow directions. Most COVID-19 tests are “generally accurate when used correctly but in some cases can appear to show a positive result when exposed to other liquids,” the newspaper reports.

Health experts say that PCR tests are the most accurate option as they require a lab to process specimens, according to Harvard Health. Over-the-counter COVID-19 tests (often called at-home or DTC tests) “tend to be less accurate,” but they’re still helpful “when quick results are needed or for general screening and surveillance,” the university says.

However, the FDA recently alerted consumers to stop using tests that don’t meet accuracy standards, including LuSys Laboratories’ COVID-19 antigen and antibody tests, both of which the agency says have “a high risk of false results.”

Where to Buy COVID-19 Tests Online

When leaving the house isn’t an option, or you prefer to keep a backup stock of testing kits at home, ordering COVID-19 tests online is another route. Tests approved by the FDA for emergency use are available in stores and online at authorized pharmacies and retailers, and the government agency warns against buying COVID-19 tests from sellers on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and other online marketplaces to avoid potentially fake products. The FDA has a full list of fraudulent coronavirus tests and treatments on its website, and the Federal Trade Commission recommends researching the company or brand name and looking at reviews before buying tests at an unfamiliar website.

Below, we’ve gathered a handful of authorized retailers that offer at-home antigen and PCR testing kits online for shipping or in-store pickup, including Amazon, CVS, Everlywell, Gopuff, Walgreens and Walmart.

Amazon

The online giant has its own PCR test kit as well as third-party brands that are authorized by the FDA. Note that some shoppers have spotted counterfeit product listings, so be sure to look at reviews thoroughly.

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2-Pack

iHealth’s popular antigen rapid tests deliver results in 15 minutes. They come in a package of two and tests are suitable for ages 2 and up.

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test 2-Pack $19.80 on Amazon.com Buy now

On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2-Pack

On/Go’s COVID-19 antigen self-test comes in a pack of two and is suitable for children as young as 2. Results come in 10 minutes, and On/Go’s app lets you download and share your results.

On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2-Pack $24.88 on Amazon.com Buy now

Amazon COVID-19 Test Collection Kit

Amazon’s COVID-19 PCR test collection kit was briefly in stock before selling out again, so it’s worth checking the online retailer often for inventory updates. The over-the-counter test collects your saliva and requires same-day drop-off at a UPS location. You’ll be able to view your results online within a few days. It’s suitable for ages 18 and up.

Amazon COVID-19 Test Collection Kit on Amazon.com Buy now

DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva At-Home Collection Kit

DxTerity’s at-home COVID-19 PCR test requires you to collect your saliva into a tube, which you’ll then mail to their lab via FedEx that same day. Reviewers say they receive an email notification within a few days that their test results are available to view and download through DxTerity’s app.

DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva At-Home Collection Kit $85.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

CVS

Select COVID-19 home test kits at CVS are available at the drugstore chain’s drive-through locations or ship free with the retailer’s CareFree pass when you place an online order of $35 or more. Tests are limited to six per order.

FlowFlex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

Flowflex’s antigen home test gives results in 15 minutes and can be used to test children ages 2 and up.

FlowFlex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test $10 Buy now

QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test Kit, 2-Pack

Get results in as little as 10 minutes with QuickVue’s over-the-counter COVID-19 test, which comes in a pack of two and is suitable for ages 2 and up.

QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test Kits, 2-Pack $24 Buy now

Everlywell

Online wellness-monitoring and health-education platform Everlywell offers a range of at-home lab tests, including for COVID-19.

BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test

BD Veritor’s rapid antigen serial COVID-19 test lets you receive digital results in 15 minutes on a compatible iPhone, Google or Samsung smartphone using the Scanwell app. The test was designed to be used twice over two to three days, with 24 to 48 hours between tests. Note that it is not suitable for ages 2 and under.

BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test $35 Buy now

Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit

Everlywell’s COVID-19 home sample collection kit gives you secure digital results within 24 to 72 hours after you ship your sample to their lab. It requires you to self-collect Monday through Friday and return the sample to Everlywell’s designated overnight shipping carrier drop-off location that same day.

Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit $109 Buy now

Gopuff

Depending on availability, you can order select COVID-19 tests from BinaxNow, On/Go and others as well as snacks, alcohol and other convenience store essentials through Gopuff. The on-demand service delivers your order (minimum of $11) within 30 minutes or less. You can also sign up for a Gopuff Fam membership, which is $6 per month and includes free shipping and other perks.

On/Go COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test

On/Go COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test $24 Buy now

The Always Ready Lite Pack with BinaxNow Test Kit

The Always Ready Lite Pack with BinaxNow Test Kit $57 Buy now

Walgreens

Depending on available inventory, Walgreens offers same-day delivery for select COVID-19 at-home tests, including kits from Abbott BinaxNow, FlowFlex, InteliSwab, Pixel by Labcorp and others.

Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Self-Test at Home Kit, 2-Pack

The BinaxNow COVID-19 antigen self-test at home kit offers results in 15 minutes, and the company suggests that you test yourself twice within three days with at least 36 hours between tests.





BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Self-Test at Home Kit, 2-Pack $24 Buy now

Walmart

The discount retailer’s inventory of COVID-19 antigen and antibody at-home tests includes On/Go, iHealth, DxTerity and others, with two- and three-day shipping available on some products.

On/Go COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test

On/Go COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test $30 Buy now

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2-Pack

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2-Pack $18 Buy now

DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva At-Home Collection Kit