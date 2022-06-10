Paramount+ Deal Offers One Free Month of Streaming to New Subscribers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Paramount+ is giving new users extra time to binge-watch the original Top Gun, every Star Trek episode and movie, 1883, South Park specials and more. Starting today, the ViacomCBS-owned streaming service is extending its free trial period from one week to one month.

The deal runs through June 20 and applies to both the ad-supported Essential and ad-free Premium plans, which cost $5 and $10 per month (or $50 and $100 annually), respectively. Those who bill annually will save 16 percent, bringing the price down to $4.17 to $8.33 per month. Plans can also be bundled with Showtime for $10 to $13 monthly or $100 to $130 per year.

Both packages include tens of thousands of TV episodes and movies, including new film releases including Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and The Lost City; Paramount+ original series such as Evil, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Picard, The Godfather-inspired series The Offer, video game-inspired show Halo, RuPaul Drag Race All Stars, the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 and more; live NFL games and CBSN news; and content from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and the Smithsonian Channel. Only the Premium plan lets subscribers stream their local CBS station live, download content to watch later and watch events such as the Tony Awards (June 12) and the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards (June 24).

The Essential plan has limited ads and includes Champions League soccer, while the Premium package is mostly ad-free with the exception of live TV and select shows and includes more live sports. Subscribers can stream on up to three devices and create profiles for other household members. The deal doesn’t apply to the Paramount+ channel on Amazon Prime Video.

Sign up for Paramount+’s one-month free trial online here.