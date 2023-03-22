How to Live More Sustainably, From Designer Resale to Hollywood-Approved Zero-Waste Swaps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

This story is part of The Hollywood Reporter’s 2023 Sustainability Issue (click here to read more).

It’s not easy being green, but adding small, eco-conscious hacks — such as ones adopted by Hollywood — can simplify the switch to a more sustainable lifestyle.

Drew Barrymore has signed on as Grove Collaborative‘s first global brand ambassador and sustainability advocate, joining Emma Roberts in supporting the sustainable online retailer, which stocks zero-waste cleaning products, vegan skincare, ethically sourced home goods and more. Aquaman star Jason Momoa recently launched the zero-plastic bottled water company Mananalu, and he has shared his love for plastic-free products such as Bite toothpaste bits and Soapbox coconut oil shampoo bars.

The red carpet is also being used as a platform for sustainability. Cate Blanchett, with the help of stylist Elizabeth Stewart, has pledged to recycle previously worn looks or wear archived and upcycled pieces this awards season and beyond. And actresses Zoe Saldaña, Nikki Reed, Chloe East, Bailey Bass and others are ambassadors of Suzy Amis Cameron’s RCGD (Red Carpet Green Dress) Global, which recently created a Sustainable Style Guide with the Oscars to encourage Academy Awards attendees and others to be more eco-conscious with their wardrobe.

To celebrate The Hollywood Reporter’s Sustainability Issue, keep reading for more tips on living a more eco-conscious lifestyle.

Eco Kicks

Cariuma

From P448’s apple-skin leather shoes to the Cariuma kicks loved by Dame Helen Mirren, replace your worn-out soles with these sustainable sneakers fit for the feet of Hollywood.

Secondhand Style

What Goes Around Comes Around’s Beverly Hills boutique Courtesy of What Goes Around Comes Around

Pre-loved pieces from vintage shops and online resale sites are among the hacks in fashion insiders’ arsenals. “You just don’t overlook anything. You have to check out every resource, whether it’s rental houses or boutiques or collectors around the world. … You just try and source anywhere you can,” wardrobe stylist Trish Summerville told The Hollywood Reporter. For secondhand designer treasure hunting — including a source loved by Hollywood power stylist Karla Welch and more — check out some of the best online consignment stores.

Refills, Please

Bite refillable deodorant; the brand is loved by Jason Momoa Bite

Emma Roberts, Drew Barrymore and Jason Momoa are among the stars who have spoken about using refillable containers in their beauty and home-cleaning routines. Read on for the best refillable beauty products for a less wasteful regimen.

Green Cleaning Routines

Drew Barrymore is a fan of Blueland’s refillable cleaning products Courtesy of Blueland

As the climate crisis continues, sustainability has earned a starring role in film and TV — and these plastic-free products can help cut down on waste. Whether you’re giving your cleaning routine a green overhaul or cutting out single-use plastics, check out these zero-waste swaps loved by Hollywood.

Something Borrowed

Luxury rental service Vivrelle lets you borrow pieces from Chanel, Tiffany & Co. and more designer brands Courtesy of Vivrelle

Hollywood stars are all too familiar with tapping expert stylists to dream up statement-making ensembles for press junkets and the red carpet — and it turns out that everyone can take the same approach, sans the A-list budget. These clothing rental subscription services let you enjoy a never-ending wardrobe without the waste.

Earth-Friendly Fashion

Courtesy of Reformation

Once you’re ready to replace your worn-out threads, opt for pieces from designers and brands that use upcycled and recycled materials to keep fashion waste out of landfills. See the best sustainable fashion brands frequently worn by Hollywood stars.