How to Watch the Best 2022 New Year’s Eve Specials Online

Planning on ringing in the new year from home (again)? Many countdowns are welcoming 2022 with open arms and live audiences again after closing festivities to the public or stopping the show altogether last year. With Omicron variant cases on the rise, cities including Georgia, Berlin, Paris, Rome and others have canceled this year’s large-scale gatherings, while events at New York’s Time Square will be scaled back and all attendees will be required to wear masks.

Several events will be broadcast live from Times Square, including the official New Year’s Eve Ball drop co-hosted by Jonathan Bennett and Jeremy Hassell, Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest and CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

Whether you’re into pop, country or comedy, there’s a show for everyone. Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will co-host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party from Miami, and revelers will also be celebrating with countdowns and live shows from Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, Puerto Rico and Korea.

How to Watch 2022 New Year’s Eve Specials Online

If you watch the best 2022 New Year’s Eve specials on your TV, smartphone or tablet, you’ll need a subscription to cable or a video-on-demand (SVOD) service in order to livestream the events. Most smart TVs already support SVOD apps, but if yours doesn’t, you’ll need to connect it to a streaming stick or device such as the Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Google Chromecast or Roku.

Cable channels also let you live stream directly from their websites when you link your existing TV account. Check your cable TV provider for details.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best 2022 New Year’s Eve specials to stream online. If you plan on watching the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game, check out how to watch those festivities here.

Times Square New Year’s Eve Celebration

The Christmas House star Jonathan Bennett will co-host the event with Times Square New Year’s Eve street correspondent Jeremy Hassell. The ceremony begins at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET atop One Times Square with the lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball. Performances include musician KT Tunstall, USO Show Troupe, fitness dancer Liza Koshy and a Chinese cultural dance show presented by the Sino-American Friendship Association.

Courtesy of One Times Square owner and real estate investment firm Jamestown, online viewers can tune into the 13th annual livestream on VNYE for a virtual experience that includes interactive games, multiple camera feeds and broadcasts of performances from around the world. You can also watch the commercial-free webcast (which will include behind-the-scenes stories and backstage access) from Times Square’s official website above.

How to watch the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop online: VNYE webcast (free), timesquarenyc.org (free)

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

Co-hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will be broadcast live on NBC and livestreamed on the Peacock app starting at 7:10 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET. The two-hour show will feature performances by Anitta, Brandi Carlile, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h, with more to be announced.

How to watch NBC online: nbc.com (cable account required), FuboTV ($65 and up monthly), Hulu with Live TV ($70 and up monthly), Peacock app ($5 and up monthly)

Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

Nashville’s Big Bash 2020 Courtesy of Visit Music City

Starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on CBS, country music fans can ring in 2022 and livestream Nashville’s Big Bash, which will be co-hosted by Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith at Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The five-hour show will feature performances by Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt, the Jubilee Singers and more for a total of nearly 50 live shows throughout Music City.

How to watch CBS online: cbs.com (cable account may be required), FuboTV ($65 and up monthly), Hulu with Live TV ($70 and up monthly)

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022

Ryan Seacrest hosts Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2020 Jeff Neira/ABC

The 50th annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve airs on ABC starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET from New York’s Time Square, where executive producer Ryan Seacrest will host for the 17th year. The NYC celebration will feature performances by Journey, Chloë and Karol G (LL Cool J canceled his appearance due to a positive COVID-19 test).

Grammy-winning artist Ciara will host the Los Angeles festivities for the West Coast countdown, where performers include DJ D-Nice, AJR, Avril Lavigne with Travis Barker, Big Boi with Sleepy Brown, Don Omar, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis, Mae Muller, Polo G, Måneskin, Masked Wolf, OneRepublic and Walker Hayes.

Grammy- and Tony-winning actor Billy Porter will lead the Central Time Zone segment from New Orleans, while Daddy Yankee and Roselyn Sanchez will headline the inaugural Spanish-language countdown in Puerto Rico.

How to watch ABC online: abc.com (cable account required), FuboTV ($65 and up monthly), Hulu with Live TV ($70 and up monthly)

2021 One and Done With Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart

After co-hosting a Tokyo Olympics highlights show this summer, Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart are reuniting for the year-end 2021 One and Done special. The unscripted show will see the wise-cracking duo weighing in on highlights and low-lights across pop culture, politics, sports and social media from the last 365 days — expect no filters and celebrity cameos during the one-hour-plus show, which is now streaming on Peacock.

How to watch Peacock online: Peacock app ($5 and up monthly)

2021: It’s Toast! With Hoda and Jenna

Airing on Dateline NBC starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, 2021: It’s Toast! will be co-hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. The duo will take a humorous look back on the year’s bloopers, viral videos and trends, and lineup will include performances and interviews with singer Michael Bublé, celebrity stylist and fashion expert Brad Goreski, comedian Howie Mandel, Today weatherman Al Roker, Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump and Olympic ice skater Johnny Weir, to name a few.

How to watch NBC online: nbc.com (cable account required), FuboTV ($65 and up monthly), Hulu with Live TV ($70 and up monthly), Peacock app ($5 and up monthly)

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Starting at 5 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. ET, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will co-host CNN’s New Year Eve Live from Times Square, marking their fifth year as co-hosts. At 9:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. ET, CNN correspondents Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota with comedian Dulce Sloan will take over to count down from New Orleans. Katy Perry will perform from her Las Vegas residency, and William Shatner, Amanda Gorman, Patti LuPone, Duran Duran, David Arquette and Leslie Jordan will make appearances.

How to watch CNN online: cnn.com (cable account may be required), DirectTV Stream ($70 and up monthly), Hulu with Live TV ($70 and up monthly), Sling TV ($10 and up monthly)

2022 Weverse Con: New Era

K-Pop superfans have a countdown of their own, but viewers outside of Korea will need to set their alarms for 12:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 31, when Hybe Labels’ 2022 Weverse Con: New Era airs live from the Korea International Exhibition Center. Justin Bieber, Bumzu, Dvwn, Enhypen, Fromis 9, Lee Hyun, Seventeen and Txt will perform. Tickets for the virtual show and are $15 to $46 and are available on Weverse Con’s official website.

Tickets for the show can be purchased right on Weverse. Just head to the 2022 Weverse Con official store page, where you’ll see options to buy a 540p single-view ticket for $15, an HD single-view ticket for $46.10, or an HD multi-view ticket (which is for Weverse members only) for $46.10.

How to watch 2020 Weverse Con: New Era online: Venew Online (tickets required)