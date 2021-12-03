Davis vs. Cruz: How to Watch the WBA Lightweight Championship Fight

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend his lightweight title against Mexico’s Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz when the two go head-to-head this weekend at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Baltimore-born, five-time world champion is a Floyd Mayweather protégé, and boxing fans are expecting a dramatic 12-round bout between him and his 23-year-old challenger, who has 17 straight wins under his belt.

The fight card also includes a super welterweight matchup between Sebastian Fundora and Sergio Garcia, a featherweight bout between Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Carlos Adames and a 10-round featherweight fight between Eduardo Ramirez and Miguel Marriaga.

With 25 wins and zero losses, the undefeated Davis was originally scheduled to fight against interim champion Rolando Romero, who was replaced by Showtime following a sexual assault allegation, per ESPN.

Davis vs. Cruz: Fight Date and Start Time

The main card fight between Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz will take place Sunday, Dec. 5 starting at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET at the Staples Center in L.A. It will be broadcast live via pay-per-view (PPV) on Showtime. The pre-show starts at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Davis vs. Cruz Fight Online

The only way to watch the Davis vs. Cruz WBA fight online is by streaming via pay-per-view (PPV) on Showtime. The PPV fee is $75 and doesn’t include or require a Showtime subscription. You can stream the event on most iOS or Android devices with the Showtime app, including smart TVs (excluding LG and Samsung TVs), smartphones and tablets, or you can cast it from your phone to a TV using Apple TV, Chromecast, a Roku or Amazon Fire TV stick, and other devices. Viewers can also use a desktop computer to stream on the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Safari or Windows Edge browsers. Mobile web browsers are not supported, and the live event can only be streamed on one device at a time.

Buy Davis vs. Cruz Pay-Per-View on Showtime $75 Buy now

How to Get Tickets to Davis vs. Cruz

If you want to watch Davis vs. Cruz live at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, tickets are still available on SeatGeek, StubHub and VividSeats starting at $76 and up as of press time. The venue’s COVID-19 safety protocols require that all guests ages 2 and up wear a face mask when not actively eating or drinking, and provide either a negative PCR or antigen test within 72 hours of the event or proof of full vaccination (two weeks since your final dose)