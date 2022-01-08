How to Watch ‘Euphoria’ Season Two on HBO Max

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

At long last, TV viewers can finally catch up with the Gen-Z high schoolers of East Highland when Euphoria returns Jan. 9 to HBO Max. The second season of the cult-favorite high school drama — which has spawned no shortage of fashion and beauty trends — includes eight episodes featuring Emmy-winning star Zendaya as Rue Bennett and Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn. (Expect many of the debut episode’s looks to turn up on social media and at schools come Monday morning.)

Euphoria‘s second season follows two pandemic specials devoted to its main characters. Schafer co-executive produced Jules’ episode, “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob,” which she co-wrote with showrunner Sam Levinson. The holiday special follows the teen as she reflects on the past year. Zendaya’s special, “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” sees Rue celebrating Christmas and relapsing.

The official trailer below gives a peek of the love, heartbreak and addiction to come for its characters. In addition to newcomers Dominic Fike, Minka Kelly and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the series stars returning cast members Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney.

Based on the Israeli series of the same name, the cult-favorite show was delayed due to the pandemic and filming picked back up last year. In addition to Zendaya’s win for outstanding lead actress, Euphoria also earned Emmys for outstanding contemporary makeup (non-prosthetic) and for original music and lyrics.

How to Watch Euphoria Season 2 on TV

Season two of Euphoria premieres Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on HBO and HBO Max, and new episodes air every Sunday on TV and online.

If you want to watch the series on TV, you can do so with any cable subscription that includes HBO. You can also watch Euphoria on your TV by accessing HBO Max’s app in Apple TV. Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Roku and other streaming devices.

How to Stream Euphoria Season 2 Online

Euphoria is available to stream exclusively online on HBO Max, which requires a monthly subscription. Packages are $10 per month for the ad-supported plan (or $100 annually) or $15 monthly ($150 annually) for the ad-free plan. While both packages let you watch both seasons of Euphoria as well as hundreds of TV shows and movies in HBO’s library, only the ad-free option lets you download content for offline viewing, watch select movies in 4K HD and see Warner Bros. films the same day as their theatrical releases.

HBO Max Subscription $10 to $15 monthly Buy now

In addition to HBO Max, the first season of Euphoria is also available to buy on Amazon Prime Video ($15) and Google Play ($20).

How to Watch HBO Max for Free

You can technically watch Euphoria online for free if you’re a new subscriber to Hulu, which offers a seven-day free trial. After your first week, Hulu’s base plan starts at $7 per month and you can add on HBO Max for an additional monthly fee of $15.

Hulu with HBO Max 7-Day Trial Buy now

AT&T subscribers may also get access to HBO Max for free with select wireless, internet and TV plans, including AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Fiber and DirecTV Stream Choice; learn more here.