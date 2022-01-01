How to Watch ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

The reunion that Harry Potter fans have been waiting for has arrived. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter and more stars from the magical movies reunite in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which is available to stream Jan. 1, 2022 exclusively on HBO Max.

The 100-minute special follows the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first movie in the whimsical franchise based on J.K. Rowling’s young adult fantasy book series. The retrospective highlights the most memorable scenes from the movies and weaves in interviews with the filmmakers and actors and behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Watch Return to Hogwarts Online

The only way to watch the Harry Potter reunion online is on HBO Max, which requires a monthly subscription. Plans start at $10 per month with ads or $15 per month for the ad-free package; you can also save money when you sign up for annual plans ($100 to $150 with or without ads, respectively).

HBO Max subscribers get access to The Matrix Resurrections, the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That, Friends and many other TV shows and movies in HD. The ad-free plan also lets you download content to watch offline, watch Warner Bros. films on the same day as the theatrical release and see select films in 4K HD quality.

HBO Max Subscription Buy now

Although HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial, AT&T subscribers can get acess to the streaming platform for free with select phone, TV and wireless internet plans.

How to Watch All of the Harry Potter Movies

All eight of the Harry Potter movies are available to stream on HBO Max and Peacock, which is $5 per month for the ad-supported plan or $10 for the ad-free package.

Hulu subscribers can also add HBO Max to their plan to watch all of the films, but not the 20th-anniversary reunion special. The streamer’s base plan starts at $7 per month and you can get HBO Max free for your first week; after that, you can add it for $15 monthly.

If you prefer to own all of the Harry Potter movies, you can buy the digital versions on Amazon Prime Video or the eight-disc set on Blu-Ray (including in 4K Ultra HD quality) or DVD.