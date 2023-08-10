How to Watch ‘Joy Ride:’ The Rowdy Road Trip Comedy Is Now Streaming Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the most critically-acclaimed comedies of the year is now available to watch online. Joy Ride, the uproarious road trip comedy starring Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola and Sabrina Wu has hit video-on-demand platforms like Apple and Amazon.

Directed by Crazy Rich Asians screenwriter Adele Lim, Joy Ride premiered in theaters on July 7, 2023, and quickly become a word-of-mouth sensation, with audiences praising its all-Asian cast and the film’s laugh-out-loud script.

Produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Joy Ride drew comparisons to the duo’s This Is the End, along with female-driven comedies like Bridesmaids and Girls Trip. It also followed the success of another Asian-driven film, the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Joy Ride is currently only available on Amazon, Apple and other streamers to rent for $20 or to download for $25. If you want to stream Joy Ride online, you’ll have to wait a little longer. Most new releases have a 90-day theatrical window, meaning films don’t hit streaming services until three months after their premiere date. While some studios are now shortening their runs to a 45-day window, that still means the earliest we can expect Joy Ride to be streaming is late August 2023.

Joy Ride is expected to stream online on Peacock, thanks to a new deal between Lionsgate (the studio behind Joy Ride) and the NBC Universal streaming service. A subscription to Peacock starts at just $5 per month and will let you watch Joy Ride online free, along with thousands of other TV shows, movies and specials.

The official studio description for Joy Ride calls it a “hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery [that] centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.”

Joy Ride is not to be confused with the 2022 Olivia Coleman film, Joyride (one word). That film is currently streaming online on Hulu.