Following last year’s crowd-less event, the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is back in full force for 2021. The department store’s 95th celebration takes place Thursday, Nov. 25 in New York City, where it will retrace its traditional 2.5-mile route through Manhattan from the Upper West Side to Midtown.

This year, pop culture franchises, brands and corporations will once again get their names in front of live spectators, as the public is being welcomed back to watch the parade’s over-the-top floats, balloons and live performances from the streets. Macy’s is also getting in on the NFT action and auctioning off 10 pieces of digital art inspired by inflatable floats of decades past, with all proceeds benefitting the Make-A-Wish foundation.

But you don’t have to be in the Big Apple to witness the fall holiday festivities. Read on for details on how to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade online (as well as where to see it in person), the entertainment highlights and more.

When Is the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 25 in New York and ends at noon ET. It will air on NBC from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones on local TV stations.

Who Is Performing at the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

There will be over 35 live performers at this year’s parade, including Grammy-nominated musician Jon Baptiste (on the Louisiana Office of Tourism’s float), Foreigner (on New York Life’s float), Hollywood actor Darren Criss (on Kinder’s Fantasy Chocolate Factory float), Andy Grammer (on Entenmann’s float), K-pop group Aespa (on Olay’s Her Future is STEM-Sational float), the real-life stars of fictional girl group Girls5Eva (on Peacock’s float, naturally), Jimmie Allen (on Green Giant’s float), Kelly Rowland (on Lifetime’s Christmas in Town Square float) and Kim Petras (on Coach’s float), to name just a few.

The Macy’s Great American Marching Band will perform, and other marching bands include the all-female Ann Richards Marching Stars, the NYPD, and groups from high schools and universities across the U.S.

Also on the entertainment roster are the Big Apple Circus, Ballet Hispánico, Spirit of America Dance Stars, wandering clowns and more; see the complete lineup here.

How to Watch the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Person

The 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. ET in Manhattan at West 77h Street and Central Park West, but only select stops will have public viewing areas. The west side of Central Park West from West 7th to West 6th streets will have a spectator area available starting at 6 a.m. ET, and it’s one of the best places to watch the parade. See the entire route and get more details here.

How to Stream the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Online

If you don’t have cable, you can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade online on your smart TV, smartphone, tablet or another device with a subscription to select on-demand video streaming platforms with access to NBC. Those without a smart TV can use a plug-in device (such as the Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast with Google TV or Roku) that lets you stream live TV and watch on-demand content.

For those who haven’t yet subscribed to a streaming platform, or are looking to switch it up, here are a few options that let you watch NBC: