How to Watch Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve Special on NBC and Peacock

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are on track to co-host their star-studded New Year’s Eve special in Miami.

The co-hosts gave TV viewers a taste of their comedic chemistry (and matching tattoos) earlier this month while promoting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. The singer serenaded the Saturday Night Live star with her rendition of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me” (watch the performance below).

Executive produced by Lorne Michaels, the Cyrus and Davidson show will be broadcast live on NBC and live-streamed on the Peacock app Friday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET.

Cyrus revealed to Fallon that she oversaw the variety show’s musical lineup. “I wanted to do something that’s traditional, but I knew that we would do it in a way that is unique and unconventional, and we did that by starting with going to Miami,” the Hannah Montana star said. “[Davidson will] be funny, and I’ll be naked, and together we’ve got a show.”

Who Is Performing on Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve Special?

The two-hour NBC special will feature performances by a slew of Grammy winners and nominees, including Anitta, Brandi Carlile, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstong, Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and others. More acts will be announced.

How to Watch Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s NYE Show on TV and Online

You can stream the Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson New Year’s Eve Show online through the Peacock app, which costs $5 monthly for the ad-supported Premium plan or $10 monthly for the ad-free Premium Plus package.

The Peacock app is available on Amazon Fire, Google Chromecast and Roku streaming sticks; LG, Samsung and Vizio smart TVs; PlayStation 4 and 5 and Android TV, among other streaming devices and platforms. You can also watch on the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, MS Edge and Safari web browsers.

If you already have a cable subscription, all you need to do is tune into your local NBC channel starting at 10:30 p.m. ET to watch the special live.

Cord cutters who have a subscription to a live streaming service can access NBC on DirectTV Stream ($70 and up monthly), FuboTV ($65 per month), Hulu with Live TV ($70 and up monthly), SlingTV’s Blue or Orange & Blue plans ($10 to $20 for the first month, then $35 and up monthly) and YouTube TV ($65 per month).