How to Watch NFL Games Online Without Cable

The 2022 NFL playoffs kicked off Jan. 15 and continue with four divisional-round games and two championship matchups ahead of the Super Bowl 56. In the AFC bracket, the Cincinnati Bengals will play at the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers will play at the Green Bay Packers. The NFC bracket is the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s how to watch every upcoming NFL playoff game online with or without cable.

2022 NFL Playoff Schedule: Game Dates, Times and TV Channels

Before the Super Bowl LVI takes place Feb. 13, here’s the postseason schedule leading up to the big game, including NFL playoff game dates, times, TV channels and livestream details.

Saturday, Jan. 22: Divisional Round

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans

Time 4:35 p.m.

4:35 p.m. Channel CBS

CBS Livestream DirectTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Paramount+, YouTube TV

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers

Time 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Channel Fox

Fox Livestream DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling, YouTube TV

Sunday, Jan. 23: Divisional Round

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time 3:05 p.m.

3:05 p.m. Channel NBC

NBC Livestream DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Peacock, YouTube TV

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Time 6:04 p.m.

6:04 p.m. Channel CBS

CBS Livestream DirectTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Paramount+, YouTube TV

Sunday, Jan. 30: Championship Games

AFC championship game

Time 3:05 p.m.

3:05 p.m. Channel CBS

CBS Livestream DirectTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Paramount+, YouTube TV

NFC championship game

Time 6:40 p.m.

6:40 p.m. Channel Fox

Fox Livestream DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling, YouTube TV

Sunday, Feb. 13: Super Bowl 56

Time 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Channel NBC

NBC Livestream DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Peacock, YouTube TV

How to Watch NFL Games Online

Wondering how to watch every NFL game online with or without cable? While you can log in to your TV provider account to watch some channels online, cord-cutting sports fans have several options. Here’s how to watch Monday, Thursday and Sunday night without a traditional TV subscription — see below for all of the online TV streaming services and video-on-demand platforms that give you a front-row seat to the NFL.

Amazon Prime Video

Price: $13 monthly or $119 annually for Amazon Prime; $9 monthly for Prime Video

Beginning in 2022, Amazon Prime Video became the exclusive online streamer for watching Thursday night football online. Amazon Prime members can watch for free, or you can subscribe to just Prime Video for $9 per month.

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video Buy now

DirecTV Stream

Price: $70 and up monthly

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC

Watch CBS, ESPN, Fox and NBC with a DirecTV Stream subscription, now offers online TV and on-demand content, and you can watch NBC and more than 65 other channels under its Entertainment package ($70 monthly); other plans offer over 90 to 140 channels, with prices ranging from $84 to $140 per month.

DirecTV Stream Subscription $70 and up monthly Buy now

ESPN+

Price: $7 monthly or $70 annually; $13 monthly with the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu bundle

Though you won’t be able to watch content form ESPN’s traditional TV channel, an ESPN+ membership does give you access to Fantasy Focus, NFL Countdown, NFL PrimeTime, NFL Live and other exclusive sports content. It’s a great companion for football fans who want to watch live events, original shows and the option to buy UFC pay-per-view events and other offerings that aren’t available on traditional cable or live TV streaming packages.

ESPN+ Membership $TK Buy now

Fox Sports

Watch Fox Sports online when you sign in with your cable TV account at FoxSports.com. The channel is also available on online TV streaming services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling (in select markets) and YouTube TV.

Watch Fox Sports with Cable Account Buy now

FuboTV

Price: $65 and up monthly

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network

Watch live pro and college football games on CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network and other sports channels with a subscription to FuboTV, which starts at $65 per month and includes access to more than 100 other news, entertainment and sports channels. You can record TV shows, movies, games and more, and watch on your smartphone, tablet or TV. The online TV streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, so you can technically watch NFL games online for free for a week.

FuboTV Subscription Buy now

Hulu with Live TV

Price: $70 and up monthly

Channels: CBS, NBC, ESPN, Fox; plus Disney+ and ESPN+

Watch CBS, NBC Sports, ESPN, Fox and more than 75 other major cable news, entertainment and sports channels on-demand with a Hulu with Live TV subscription, which is $70 per month and comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+. That means you can watch Monday, Thursday and Sunday night football online and record games to watch later. The Hulu with Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle also lets you watch thousands of popular TV shows, movies and original content, and you can add Cinemax, HBO Max, Showtime, Starz and other channels for an extra monthly fee.

Hulu with Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+ Subscription $70 and up monthly Buy now

NBC Sports

You can watch Sunday night football online on NBC Sports, which is available with and without cable. Cable TV account holders can log into their account to watch NFL games on NBCSports.com. If you don’t have cable, you can watch NBC Sports on live TV streaming services including DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling (in select markets) or YouTube TV. See the full NFL schedule on NBC Sports here.

Watch NBC Sports with Cable Account Buy now

NFL Game Pass

Price: $10 monthly

The ultimate app for football fans, NFL’s official Game Pass app gives you access to live game audio and replays of games right after the final whistle, or you can watch condensed games in under 45 minutes. NFL Game Pass also lets you watch behind-the-scenes access to the NFL Scouting Combine and NFL Draft, football news, NFL Network shows, exclusive offseason content, live coach and player reactions, ad-free highlights and more. A seven-day free trial is available for new subscribers.

NFL Game Pass Membership $10 monthly Buy now

Paramount+

Price: $5 to $10 monthly or $50 to $100 annually

Channels: CBS, CBSN

A monthly subscription to Paramount+ lets you watch CBS NFL games live online on both its Essential and Premium plans, which also offer 24/7 live news with CBSN and tens of thousands of TV show episodes and movies. The Essential package is $5 monthly (or $50 annually) and includes limited ads, while the Premium package is $10 per month (or $100 annually) and has no ads except for a few shows, plus your local CBS station live, digital recording and more live sports. New customers get a free one-week trial.

Paramount+ Subscription $5 and up monthly Buy now

Peacock

Price: $5 monthly for Premium, $10 monthly for Premium Plus

Channels: NBC; Sports add-on includes NFL RedZone and other channels

Livestream NBC and watch Peacock network TV shows and movies on demand when you subscribe to Peacock‘s ad-supported Premium plan ($5 monthly) or the ad-free Premium Plus package ($10 monthly).

Peacock Subscription $5 to $10 monthly Buy now

Sling

Price: $35 monthly for the Orange Plan, $50 monthly for the Orange & Blue plan

Channels (varies by plan and area): ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Fox, NBC, NFL Network and FS1

Live TV streaming platform Sling has two monthly subscription options that let you watch NFL games online: the Orange plan ($35 monthly), which gives you access to over 30 channels including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3; and the Orange & Blue package ($50 monthly), which includes all three ESPN channels as well as NBC and Fox (in select markets), NFL Network and FS1.

Both plans also come with other news, entertainment and sports channels, such as A&E, AMC, CNN, Food Network, Freeform, HGTV, History, Lifetime and others. You can customize your Sling TV subscription and add the Sports Extra mini-channel for an extra $11 per month. However, CBS is not available on Sling.

Note that you’ll need to connect an HD antenna and an AirTV device if you want to watch local channels with your Sling service; get more details here.

Sling TV Subscription $50 monthly Buy now

YouTube TV

Price: $65 per month; limited-time rate of $55 monthly for the first three months

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC and NFL Network; Sports Plus add-on includes NFL RedZone and 17 more channels

For $65 per month, YouTube’s live TV streaming subscription includes CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC and NFL Network; get 18 more channels (including NFL RedZone) with the Sports Plus add-on for an extra $11 monthly.