When to Watch ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Without Cable Online

The time-traveling Frasers are caught in the crossfire of the American Revolution in the penultimate season of Outlander.

Based on Diana Gabaldon’s romance novels, the historical fiction series starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan returns for its seventh season, which premieres Friday, June 16 exclusively on Starz. The Fraser family is caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion,” per the show’s log line. The longest-running original show in Starz’s history is confirmed to end with its eighth season.

The series follows the love story of Claire (Balfe), a former World War II military nurse in Scotland who finds herself transported from 1945 to 1743; and Jamie (Heughman), a rebel Highlander from Clan MacKenzie. They marry and travel through the ages, including 18th century Paris and 1960s Boston before ending up in North Carolina during the Revolutionary War. Along the way, the couple has a daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and adopt a son, Fergus.

Following the events of season six, Jamie (Heughman) and their young nephew, Ian (John Bell) must race to rescue Claire (Balfe) after she is wrongfully convicted of murder. The American Revolution complicates their mission and upends their comfortable livelihood in the foothills of North Carolina, where peace is threatened among the Native Americans, the British and the Frasers.

Though Outlander will end with season eight, Starz has greenlit a prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, that follows the love story between Jamie Fraser’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.

How to Watch Outlander Season 7 Online

Outlander season seven spans 16 episodes, which will be released in two parts exclusively on Starz. The first episode of Outlander season seven premieres Friday, June 16, and subsequent episodes of part one will be released weekly, with the finale airing Aug. 4. An exact release date has not yet been announced for part two of Outlander season seven, but it will likely arrive in 2024.

The only way to watch the series is on the Starz channel or app. The standalone streaming service is typically $9 per month, but the streamer is offering an exclusive deal that gets new subscribers their first three months for just $5 per month.

A Starz subscription includes all past and future seasons of Outlander, the forthcoming prequel spinoff, Blood of My Blood, and other original series including Party Down, the Power Book franchise, Black Mafia Family, Gaslit and more, as well as films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Bad Boys for Life, Jumanji and others.

