How to Watch the 2022 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

The Tournament of Roses is back. After the coronavirus canceled last year’s festivities, the 133rd Rose Parade will march down Pasadena’s Colorado Boulevard on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

LeVar Burton is the grand marshal of the floral float-filled festivities, which will air live starting at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET on local ABC, NBC, KTLA-5, RFD TV and Univision channels, and will precede the 108th Rose Bowl game, which is presented by Capital One Venture X.

The 2022 theme is “Dream. Believe. Achieve,” and spectators (including those tuning in) can expect to see floats from TV shows such as ABC’s The Bachelor and Fox’s The Masked Singer as well as from brands, corporations and nonprofits including the AIDS Health Foundation, AMC Theatres, China Airlines, City of Hope, Louisiana Office of Tourism, Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day, Reese’s and Trader Joe’s. Southern California cities such as Burbank, South Pasadena and Torrance will also roll through with botanical-covered creations.

The 2022 Roses Queen is Los Angeles senior high school student Nadia Chung, a reporter for the Los Angeles Times‘ High School Insider division whose résumé also includes experience as an intern at Outlook Newsgroup, company member of the California Contemporary Youth Ballet, Beyond Resolved coordinator for accessibility in debate education, president of her school’s mock trial team and 2020 Miss La Cañada-Flintridge Royal Court, among other titles.

For the first time in the Rose Parade’s history, 270 of the top band directors across the U.S. and Mexico will together march as a band with the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation Float. LeaAnn Rimes will kick off the festivities with a special performance of her song, “Throw My Arms Around the World.” Laine Hardy and the Hot 8 Brass Band will perform the mid-parade show, and the grand finale performance will feature country music artist Jimmie Allen.

The parade will also feature classic vehicles, equestrians and marching bands; see the full lineup here.

When Is the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade and Rose Bowl Game?

The 2022 Rose Parade will air live Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET and will be followed by the Rose Bowl game.

Who Is Playing the 2022 Rose Bowl Game?

NCAA football teams the Utah Utes and the Ohio State Buckeyes will play against each other in the 2022 Rose Bowl game, which begins at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET and takes place at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl stadium. You can buy tickets to the 2022 Rose Bowl game online through On Location, Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster.

How to Watch the 2022 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game on TV

Viewers with a cable subscription can tune into ABC, NBC, KTLA-5, the Hallmark Channel, RFD TV and Univision, which all have the rights to air the 2022 annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game. You can also use your cable account to log into the livestream on each of the channels’ websites (except for RFD TV).

How to Stream the 2022 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game Online

Already cut the cord? You can stream the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game online if you have a subscription to select live TV streaming services, including DirectTV Stream ($70 to $95 monthly), FuboTV ($65 per month), Hulu with Live TV ($70 per month; includes Disney+ and ESPN+), SlingTV’s Blue or Orange & Blue plans ($10 to $20 for the first month, then $35 and up monthly) and YouTube TV ($65 per month).