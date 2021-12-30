Until You Can Stream ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Online, Here’s How to Pre-Order on Blu-Ray and DVD

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has broken pandemic box office records, but not all moviegoers are ready to head to theaters just yet. If you’re wondering how to watch the new Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland at home, you’ll need to wait until the film is available to stream online.

The third film directed by Jon Watts also stars Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Marisa Tomei as May Parker and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds.

Though Disney owns the Marvel Entertainment franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s rights are tangled up with Sony Pictures, the film’s distributor. Unlike other Marvel films and series (including the other Spider-Man movies with Holland), Jon Watt’s Peter Parker-powered blockbuster won’t be heading to Disney+ unless the two entertainment giants strike a new deal.

That’s because Disney and Sony have a license-sharing deal that allows the former to use characters for its Marvel Cinematic Universe franchises. You can stream Spider-Man and Marvel films where Holland suits up as the iconic web-slinger on Disney+, but not the Sam Raimi trilogy starring Tobey Maguire or Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man films with Andrew Garfield.

How to Watch All of the Spider-Man Movies Online

You can stream the most recent Spider-Man movies with Holland (except for Spider-Man: No Way Home) as well as the rest of the MCU movies and shows (including the Avengers franchises and spinoff series) on Disney+, which costs $8 per month ($80 annually) or $14 to $20 monthly (with and without ads, respectively) for the bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+. You can also get the Hulu with Live TV package that also comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $76 per month.

Sam Raimi’s trilogy (2002 to 2007) starring Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man is available to stream on Peacock.

With the exception of Spider-Man: No Way Home, you can rent or buy all of the live-action movies from directors Raimi (Spider-Man 1, 2 and 3), Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2) on Amazon Prime in addition to the animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. They’re also available to rent or buy on Apple TV and Google Play, among other video-on-demand (VOD) services.

FuboTV has The Amazing Spider-Man 2 plus the first two movies starring Holland; the online streamer starts at $65 per month.

How to Pre-Order Spider-Man: No Way Home on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital

So, how can you watch Spider-Man: No Way Home from your own couch? Though Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has yet to announce a 2022 release date for the digital and disc versions of the film, you can now pre-order the title online at Amazon, Best Buy and Target.

Amazon is offering price guarantees when you buy Spider-Man: No Way Home for streaming on Prime Video ($20) or on DVD ($20), Blu-Ray ($25) and 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray ($28); the discs also come with a digital copy.

Best Buy has Spider-Man: No Way Home in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray in standard and exclusive Steelbook editions ($28 to $30) and on Blu-Ray DVD ($24). All include a digital copy of the movie.

Target’s exclusive fan art edition ($28) of Spider-Man: No Way Home on Blu-Ray comes with collectible cards. The retailer also offers the film on DVD ($20), standard Blu-Ray ($24) and 4K UHD Blu-Ray ($30) with digital copies included.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Standard Edition 4K UHD and Blu-Ray

Spider-Man: No Way Home Steelbook Edition 4K UHD and Blu-Ray (Best Buy Exclusive)

Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Art Edition 4K UHD and Blu-Ray (Target Exclusive)

Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-Ray DVD

Spider-Man: No Way Home DVD

Spider-Man: No Way Home HD on Amazon Prime