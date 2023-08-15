How to Watch ‘Suits’ Online: Netflix Isn’t the Only Place to Stream the Meghan Markle Hit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The series finale of Suits may have aired in 2019, but the legal drama has soared back into the pop culture zeitgeist thanks to its arrival on streaming.

Since its release on Netflix in July, Suits has quickly shot to the service’s list of top 10 shows, with an estimated 18 billion minutes watched — about the same amount of viewing time that new episodes of Stranger Things had in July 2022. The USA Network series also set a viewing record for the week of June 26-July 2, with 3.14 billion minutes of watch time, according to Nielsen.

Analytics firm PlumResearch, meantime, reveals that Suits has been “dominating the Top 10 list on Netflix,” with the series occupying four out of the top 10 spots on the streamer as of this writing (the second season of Suits has been the most-watched). PlumResearch based its findings on the THW metric, which measures total hours watched online.

Where to Watch Suits Online: Netflix vs. Peacock

So how exactly do you watch Suits online? The best place to stream Suits is actually Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service (USA Network is owned by NBCUniversal). While Netflix is a good starting point, the streaming service only has seasons 1-8 of Suits available to watch online. If you want to stream all nine seasons of Suits online, you’ll want to use Peacock.

Peacock costs just $6 a month, which is cheaper than Netflix. In addition to letting you watch Suits online, Peacock is home to thousands of other TV shows, movies and specials, along with live sports like the recent Women’s World Cup.

How to Watch Suits Season 9 Online Free

Another way to watch the final season of Suits online? Watch it for free on Prime Video, the Amazon streaming service. Amazon Prime members can stream season 9 of Suits online free. Don’t have Amazon Prime? Use this link to get a 30-day free trial, which you can use to watch Suits for free.

The other seasons of Suits are also available on Prime Video, starting at $2 per episode or $10 for an entire season. Your purchase gets you a digital download of each episode that is yours to keep so you can watch Suits on-demand as many times as you want.

How to Watch Suits Complete Series: Seasons 1-9

Another way to watch Suits from home is by picking up the complete series on DVD or Blu-ray. Amazon has the DVD box set on sale for just $78 right now. You can also purchase individual seasons on DVD/Blu-ray starting at $11.

Why Is Suits Popular Again?

A People’s Choice Award nominee, Suits premiered in June 2011 with the final episode airing in September 2019. Set in a fictional New York City law firm, the show starred Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and a pre-Prince Harry Meghan Markle, who departed the series after season 7.

While the show had a fervent fan following during its run, it’s seen a rise in popularity since it arrived on streaming. That’s no doubt thanks to interest in Markle and her acting career, though series creator Aaron Korsh also credits clips of the show that have gone viral on TikTok.

The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have also limited the number of new series being released, leading viewers to seek out old television series, like Suits, to binge-watch online.