Super Bowl 2023: Where to Stream the Chiefs vs. Eagles Game Online

It’s official: The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl. This Sunday’s big game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. MT at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, where Rihanna will also make her highly anticipated return to the stage during the Apple Music Halftime Show.

Since the AFC and NFC switch off as home and away teams for even- and odd-numbered Super Bowls, respectively, the Eagles will be the Super Bowl 57’s home team. This year’s event marks the fourth time in NFL history that the game has been played in Arizona.

The Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game, while the Chiefs took down the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC championship. The two championship winners last played each other in 2021, when the Kansas City team beat Philly.

Super Bowl LVII: Date, Time, Where to Watch

The 2023 Super Bowl will be broadcast live on Fox. (The telecast rotates annually among CBS, Fox and NBC.) The game kicks off on Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m. MT, or 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who Is Performing at the Super Bowl?

Rihanna — who has released exclusive fashion and beauty collections for the big game — will headline the Apple Music Halftime Show at the 2023 Super Bowl. The Barbados-born superstar previously opted out of performing in the 2019 mid-game show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. The national anthem will be sung by country music star Chris Stapleton and performed in American Sign Language by Oscar-winning CODA actor Troy Kotsur, R&B legend Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful” (signed by Colin Denny) and Emmy-winning actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (signed by Justina Miles).

How to Buy 2023 Super Bowl Tickets

Tickets for the Super Bowl LVII are still available, but know that you’ll be paying a premium to watch the Eagles and Chiefs in the flesh. As of press time, seats are going for $3,342 and up on resale platforms such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats and Ticketmaster. On Location, the league’s official hospitality partner, is offering ticket packages for Eagles and Chiefs fans starting at $3,400 per person.

How to Watch Super Bowl LVII Online

Since the 2023 Super Bowl is being televised on Fox, you can watch the game on your local cable channel and on the Fox Sports app. You can also watch on FoxSports.com by logging in with your cable TV provider account.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch the 2023 Super Bowl online through live TV streaming services that offer Fox, including DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Learn more about how to watch the Super Bowl LVII on your TV without a cable subscription (including for free) below, from monthly subscription prices to trial options.

DirecTV Stream

Previously AT&T TV, DirecTV Stream lets you watch Fox’s sports and news networks and more than 65 other channels under its Entertainment package ($75 monthly); other plans offer over 90 to 140 channels, with prices ranging from $100 to $155 per month. For a limited time, new customers save $120 over their first year by signing up for any package and the DirecTV Stream device (sold separately).

DirecTV Stream Subscription $75 and up monthly Buy now

FuboTV

Priced from $75 to $95 quarterly, FuboTV has a range of plans that offer Fox, NFL RedZone and a minimum of 140 other channels, including most of the popular news, entertainment, lifestyle and sports networks as well as over 130 events in 4K. If you’re a new customer, you can watch the Super Bowl for free when you sign up for Fubo’s seven-day trial.

FuboTV Subscription $75 and up quarterly Buy now

Hulu with Live TV

You can also watch the Super Bowl 2023 for free on Hulu with Live TV, which includes Fox and more than 85 other major cable news, entertainment and sports channels. The live TV streaming service includes Disney+ and ESPN+ and is available with or without ads (except on ESPN+) for $70 to $83 monthly. You can also add Cinemax, HBO Max, Showtime and Starz for an additional monthly fee.

Hulu with Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+ Subscription $70 and up monthly Buy now

Fox Sports App

If your smart TV supports the Fox Sports app, you can watch the Super Bowl 2023 by logging into your cable TV provider account on the network’s streaming platform.

Sling TV

Another way to watch the Super Bowl online is with Sling TV. The online TV streaming service offers free three-day trials for its Blue and Orange & Blue plans ($40 to $55 per month), which include Fox, NFL Network and more than 40 other local broadcast channels. For a limited time, new customers save half off their first month.

Sling TV Subscription $40 and up monthly Buy now

YouTube TV If you’re new to YouTube TV, you can try the on-demand video platform’s live TV streaming service free for two weeks and watch the Super Bowl. Your first three months are $55 per month, then $65 monthly; you’ll get access to over 85 news, entertainment and sports channels, including NBC, ESPN, FS1, NFL Network and more. YouTube TV Subscription $65 and up monthly Buy now

Express VPN If you’re located outside of the U.S. and want to access your live TV streaming account, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) such as ExpressVPN. The service costs $7 to $13 per month and lets you log into high-speed servers across more than 90 countries while keeping your data private and secure, and new subscribers get three free months; learn more here. ExpressVPN $7 and up monthly Buy now

How to Watch the Puppy Bowl 2023 Online: Date, Time, Coaches

If your Super Bowl tradition involves watching over 100 adorable (and adoptable) four-pawed players tumble their way to touchdowns to win the Wayfair “Lombarky” trophy, then you can also watch the Puppy Bowl XIX online with or without cable.

The annual cute overload will air before the Super Bowl on Animal Planet on Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. The channel is available on most online TV streaming services including DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo as well as Discovery+ (note that Sling does not offer Animal Planet). You can also log into the Animal Planet Go app with your cable TV provider account.

The Puppy Bowl XIX Pre-Game Show starts at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET with furry sportscasters, while the Kitty Half-Time Show will feature adoptable kittens.