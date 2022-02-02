Beijing Olympics 2022: How to Watch the Opening Ceremony and Winter Games

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Coming off a delayed 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics just last year, the Olympics have returned — this time, for the XXIV Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China. The games kick off on Thursday, Feb. 3, welcoming nearly 3,000 athletes representing over 90 countries to compete on the world stage. This marks the second time Beijing will be hosting the Olympics, after their first hosting effort for the 2008 Summer Olympics. However, it’s a first for China to host the Winter Games.

Like COVID protocols for last year’s Tokyo Olympics, Beijing will not allow international fans to attend the games. Only a select number of residents will be allowed to purchase tickets, all of whom must follow China’s strict pandemic safety guidelines.

Beijing Olympics 2022: Opening Ceremony Date and Time

The Beijing Winter Olympics start on Thursday, Feb. 3, but officially kick off with opening ceremonies on Friday, Feb. 4. The ceremonies will air live at 4:30 a.m. PT / 6:30 a.m. ET and again at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET in primetime. The games will end on Sunday, Feb. 20. NBC’s Mike Tirico (in Beijing) and Savannah Guthrie (in New York) will anchor the coverage.

From ice-skating and hockey to snowboarding and curling, you can view the Olympics’ full events schedule on NBC’s website.

How to Watch the XXIV Olympic Winter Games on Cable

This year, NBC Universal will be featuring more than 2,800 hours of Olympics coverage across its various viewing platforms. United States viewers with a cable or satellite TV subscription can watch the games live on NBC, CNBC and USA. With a cable log-in, you can also watch the Beijing Olympics on NBCOlympics.com, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, all of which will air select highlights from the games. Telemundo will be airing all Spanish-language coverage of the Olympics.

How to Watch the Beijing Olympics 2022 without Cable

You can access NBC’s app on your smart TV, smartphone, tablet or another device with a subscription to a cable TV provider or select on-demand video streaming platforms. Those without a smart TV can use a plug-in device (such as the Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast with Google TV or Roku) that lets you stream live TV and watch on-demand content.

If you don’t have cable, you can also stream the Olympics on various digital streaming platforms, including the NBCUniversal-owned Peacock. Many services also include free trial periods to try out.

If you’re in the market to switch or sign up for a new cable TV or on-demand video streaming service, here are some options you’ll want to consider for watching the Beijing Olympics online:

Peacock

NBC’s Peacock service will include all Olympics events and coverage, available live and on-demand for the first time. With a free subscription to Peacock, you’ll also have access to Golf, Tennis and NBC Sports channels as well as movies and TV. If you want access to premium events and sports, you’ll need Peacock Premium ($5 per month), which includes cycling, Premier League, Supercross, rugby, NTT IndyCar series and more; or Peacock Premium Sports ($10 per month) if you prefer an ad-free experience.

Peacock Subscription $5 to $10 monthly Buy now

DirecTV Stream

Previously AT&T TV, satellite network DirecTV Stream offers online TV and on-demand content under its entertainment package ($70 monthly), which includes NBC Sports and 65 other channels such as ESPN, HGTV, Nick, and others.

DirecTV Stream Subscription $70 monthly and up Buy now

YouTube TV

At $65 a month, YouTube TV will also stream the Olympics via NBC’s coverage. The platform offers a free trial of up to 2 weeks and includes access to 85 news, entertainment and sports channels.

Fubo

Fubo TV will offer Olympics coverage with their $65 per month service, complete with a free week trial to try it out. Fubo features a minimum of 115 popular news, entertainment, lifestyle and sports channels and networks.

FuboTV Subscription $65 monthly and up Buy now

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu’s Live TV lets you watch more than 75 channels of major cable news (including NBC for the Olympics), entertainment and sports channels and networks. You can also record content and watch movies and TV shows on demand. At $70 a month, you also gain access to Disney+ and ESPN+ as part of the service’s bundle package, along with add-on channels such as Cinemax, HBO Max, Showtime, Starz and more for an additional monthly fee. The service comes with a 7-day free trial option.

Hulu with Live TV Subscription $70 monthly and up Buy now

Sling TV

Sling TV will also stream Beijing events via NBC at $35 for their most basic cable streaming package (the Orange plan). A three-day free trial is also available. If you’re interested in upgrading, they offer the Blue plan at $50 a month, including 10 more channels and streaming on up to three devices.