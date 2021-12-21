How to Watch ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ on HBO Max Wherever You Are

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

If all you want for Christmas is to unjack from reality for a few hours, then your gift has arrived early in the form of The Matrix Resurrections, which arrives simultaneously Dec. 22 in theaters and online on HBO Max.

Neo, Trinity and Morpheus have returned in Lana Wachowski’s long-awaited sequel to the sci-fi trilogy that left off in 2003. Since we last saw our heroes, Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Ann Moss) have been living their quiet blue pill lives in San Francisco — until a new Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) reappears with a red pill out of their simulated existences.

How to Watch The Matrix Resurrections Online

Prefer to simulate the theater in your own home? The Matrix Resurrections will be available Dec. 22 to stream exclusively on HBO Max, so you can watch the movie on your smart TV, smartphone or tablet that supports the streamer’s app. The streaming platform offers plans with and without ads, and you’ll need the ad-free plan ($15 per month or $150 annually) if you want to watch the new film. The ad-free subscription also gets you access to hundreds of TV shows, movies and HBO original content, 4K HD video quality on select movies, personalized profiles for up to five users, a curated kids experience with parental controls and the ability to download content to watch online.

DirecTV or DirecTV Stream subscribers who also have an HBO Max account can sign into the streamer through the satellite video platform and watch The Matrix Resurrections on their TV, smartphone or tablet.

If you’re looking for a way to watch The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max for free, it’s worth noting that the streamer currently isn’t offering any free trials.

How to Watch All of The Matrix Movies

All three of the previous Matrix films and the Animatrix short film series are available on HBO Max. If you subscribe to Hulu, you can also watch the Matrix trilogy (but not the Animatrix series) with the HBO add-on. Note that you can't want HBO original series or The Matrix: Resurrections on Hulu.

You can also catch up on the franchise on Amazon Prime Video, where The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions and the Animatrix series are each available to rent for $2 to $4 or buy for $10; the complete Matrix trilogy in HD can also be purchased for $20.

And if you prefer to physically own all of the titles, you can buy the trilogy in 4K UHD on Blu-Ray for $40 or the full four-film collection on Blu-Ray for $15. See more options below.

The Matrix Collection 4 Film Favorites on Blu-Ray

The Matrix Trilogy 4K UHD on Blu-Ray

The Complete Matrix Trilogy in HD (Digital)

The Matrix: Complete Movie Trilogy and Anime Film DVD

The Animatrix in HD (Digital)