How to Watch the 76th Tony Awards Online

Amid the WGA strike, the show will go on for Broadway’s biggest night. The 76th annual Tony Awards air Sunday, June 11 at United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights. A 90-minute pre-show will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin starting at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET, while Ariana DeBose will return to host the unscripted main event. The three-hour ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The predictions are also in for theatre’s biggest night, and a mathematical model anticipates that the winners will include Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt for best play, A Doll’s House for best revival of a play, Sean Hayes for lead actor for his role in Good Night, Oscar and A Doll’s House‘s Jessica Chastain for lead actress, to name just a few forecasts. (See the full list of nominees here.)

How to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards Online

If you don’t have cable and are ready to cut the cord, you can stream the 2023 Tony Awards live on Paramount+ or on live TV streaming platforms that offer CBS, including DirecTV, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV. You can also watch the Tonys pre-show live for free on Pluto.

Note that you’ll need a smart TV or a streaming device such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV Stick or Roku to watch the awards show; you can also watch on a smartphone, tablet or another mobile device. Read on to find out how to stream the 2023 Tony Awards without cable.

DirecTV

Previously AT&T TV, DirecTV lets you watch more than 65 other channels under its Entertainment package ($65 monthly), including CBS, BBC, CNN, CNBC and more. Other plans ($85 to $155 monthly) offer over 90 to 140 channels and subscribers can connect via DirecTV’s Gemini device (requires an existing internet connection) or satellite dish (Gemini device and HD DVR equipment included, existing internet connection required). For a limited time, new customers get a price guarantee for their first two years and a $200 Visa gift card.

FuboTV

Stream CBS and more than 100 entertainment, news and sports channels live and on-demand on Fubo, which offers plans starting at $65 per month.

Hulu Live TV

Watch CBS and more than 75 other channels on Hulu with Live TV, which includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu starting at $70 per month. The streamer also offers a seven-day trial, so new subscribers can watch the Tony Awards for free during their first week.

Paramount+

Paramount+ costs $5 per month for the ad-based Essential plan or $10 monthly for the Premium subscription with no ads (except for select shows and live TV). Both plans include NFL on CBS live, Champions League soccer and access to tens of thousands of episodes and movies in the Paramount Global (formerly ViacomCBS) streamer’s library, including Emmy-nominated series such as RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Amazing Race; original content such as Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Rabbit Hole and the Yellowstone prequel 1883; the full Star Trek franchise; Paramount feature films (including Django Unchained, Scream and more); and more content from BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and the Smithsonian channel.

On top of minimal ads, Paramount+ Premium subscribers can access their local CBS station live, watch CBS sports (including March Madness, Champions League and NFL games), stream on up to three devices, create profiles for other family members and download select content for offline viewing.

YouTube TV

The popular video platform’s live TV service offers access to over 85 channels. Monthly subscriptions start at $73, but new subscribers can get a deal right now for $65 per month for the first three months.

If you're located outside of the U.S. and want to access your live TV streaming account, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) such as ExpressVPN to watch the Tony Awards internationally. The service costs $7 to $13 per month and lets you log into high-speed servers across more than 90 countries while keeping your data private and secure, and new subscribers get three free months.