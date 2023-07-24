Watch Team USA at the Women’s World Cup: How to Livestream USWNT Soccer Online Free

Megan Rapinoe of USA shoots on goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Vietnam at Eden Park on July 22.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is officially underway and Team USA will be looking for a fifth World Cup title against some stiff competition.

The U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) comes in as the defending Women’s World Cup champions, having hoisted the trophy in 2019. This year’s tournament takes place in Australia and New Zealand, and the U.S. women are in Group E with 2019 runner-up Netherlands, Vietnam and Portugal.

Here’s a look at the USWNT World Cup schedule and how to livestream U.S. women’s soccer matches online free without cable.

How to Watch USWNT World Cup Online Free

This year’s Women’s World Cup soccer matches are being broadcast live from July 20-Aug. 20 on Fox and Telemundo in the U.S. If you don’t have cable, we recommend grabbing this free trial to DirecTV, which includes Fox as part of its channel lineup. Your trial will let you stream the USWNT and all the Women’s World Cup games on Fox for free.

Another place to livestream the U.S. Women’s World Cup games online for free is FuboTV. The streaming service includes Fox and Telemundo, so you can watch a USWNT live feed in English or Spanish. Fubo has a seven-day free trial to stream the Women’s World Cup without paying for a subscription.

The best value for soccer fans? Use a live TV streaming service like Sling, which carries Fox and Fox Sports on its Sling Blue and Sling Orange & Blue plans. (Telemundo is not offered on the platform.) The Blue package starts at $45 per month and the Orange & Blue tier is $60 monthly, but Sling has a new Women’s World Cup deal that gets subscribers get their first month for $25 or $40, respectively.

In addition to letting you livestream the USWNT games on Fox, the Sling Orange package includes ESPN for post-match analysis and highlights. You also get up to 50 hours of DVR storage so you can record the soccer matches and watch the Women’s World Cup on demand.

Note: while sites like Reddit often have streaming links for the USWNT soccer matches, you’ll want to use one of the above options for an official live feed.

USWNT Women’s World Cup Schedule 2023

The U.S. Women’s soccer team kicked off their World Cup campaign on July 21 with a 3-0 win over Vietnam. Their remaining group stage games are:

July 26, 6 p.m. PT/0 p.m. ET USA vs. Netherlands

USA vs. Netherlands Aug. 1, 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET USA vs. Portugal

If the USWNT finishes in the top two of Group E, the team will advance to the Women’s World Cup knockout stage, which kicks off Aug. 5.

The American women are favored to once again win the Women’s World Cup this year. Other contenders include Spain, Germany and England.