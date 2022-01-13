How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ on Paramount Network and Peacock Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

After four seasons of fighting off billionaire land developers, politicians and wolves in the Big Sky Country, Yellowstone has finally earned its first awards nod. The Western drama starring Kevin Costner nabbed a SAG Awards nomination for best drama ensemble, and both the hit show and its prequel, 1883, have set TV ratings records for Paramount Network. And creator Taylor Sheridan has yet another Yellowstone spinoff, 6666, in the works for Paramount+.

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, helmed by patriarch John Dutton (Costner), as they protect their cattle ranch in Montana against land developers and others at its borders, including America’s first National Park and a Native American reservation. The show is the last scripted original series that remains on Paramount Network, where it debuted in 2018. The finale of the 10-episode fourth season aired earlier this month, drawing in 10.3 million viewers to Paramount Network and to the simulcast on CMT.

If the hit TV show’s entrance to the awards season race has renewed your interest in catching up on the modern-day Dutton family, here’s how to watch every episode of Yellowstone on cable and online.

How to Watch Yellowstone Online

If you’re trying to watch all four seasons of Yellowstone online, there are several different options — but the question that’s on everyone’s mind is whether the show is available on Paramount+, home to the show’s prequel, 1883, and forthcoming 6666 spinoff. It’s a complicated answer — we’ll get to it below — but the short version is that the only way to watch season four of Yellowstone is through Paramount Network (which is separate from Paramount+) and requires a subscription to a traditional cable package or a live TV streaming service with access to the channel.

Both cable and TV streaming services let you watch Yellowstone‘s latest episodes live, so you’ll need to check upcoming air dates or use your TV streaming platform’s DVR option to record episodes for viewing later.

To watch Yellowstone on your computer, you can log into your existing cable account at ParamountNetwork.com. If you’re catching up on the show on an iPad, iPhone, Android phone or tablet, Roku device or an Apple or Amazon Fire TV, you can download the Paramount Network app (not the Paramount+ app) and verify your subscription with a cable TV provider such as Cox, DirecTV (formerly AT&T TV), Dish, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon and Xtream, among others.

Cord cutters who don’t have cable can watch Yellowstone on a smart TV, smartphone or tablet by accessing Paramount Network through live TV streaming platform apps including DirecTV Stream ($70 monthly), FuboTV ($65 and up monthly), Hulu with Live TV ($70 per month and up), Philo ($25 and up monthly), Sling TV ($35 to $50 monthly, plus a $6 add-on fee for Paramount Network and other channels) or YouTube TV ($55 monthly). You can also use a plug-in device that lets you use your TV streaming subscription on your TV, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Google Chromecast or Roku. Gaming consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation also support streaming apps and allow you to watch content in 4K HD quality.

Yet another option? You can buy past and current seasons or individual episodes of Yellowstone online via Amazon Prime Video ($20 per season or $3 per episode) or Google Play ($15 to $17 per season).

How to Watch Yellowstone Online for Free

Several TV streaming services with access to Paramount Network do offer free trials — essentially letting you watch Yellowstone free for a limited time. FuboTV and Philo both offer seven-day trials, and Sling gives prospective customers three days free before their monthly membership kicks in.

When Can You Stream Yellowstone Season 4 Online?

If you want to stream Yellowstone online, you can do so on Peacock — but online TV viewers will need to wait at least 90 days after the latest season finale’s air date of Jan. 2 to stream the most recent 10 episodes. Peacock hasn’t announced the streaming release date for Yellowstone, so expect it to arrive online sometime in March.

How to Watch Past Seasons of Yellowstone Online or on TV

If you want to stream old episodes of Yellowstone, you’ll need a subscription to Comcast-owned Peacock, which owns the streaming rights to the Western series’ first three seasons. A subscription to the video-on-demand streamer costs $5 per month for the ad-supported Premium plan or $10 monthly for the ad-free Premium Plus plan. The Peacock app is available on devices and platforms including Amazon Fire Stick and TV, Android TV, Google Chromecast, iOS, PlayStation 4 and 5 and Roku; smart TVs by LG, Samsung and Vizio; web browsers such as Google Chrome, Firefox and Safari; among others.

You can buy all four seasons or individual episodes of Yellowstone on online movie and TV services, including on Amazon Prime Video ($20 per season or $3 per episode).

Those who prefer to have physical formats of their favorite shows can get Yellowstone seasons one to three on Blu-Ray and DVD, and preorder season four before it’s released on disc format March 8.

