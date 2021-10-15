Howie Mandel Reveals He Collapsed Due to Dehydration After Colonoscopy

Howie Mandel has shared the story behind his recent health scare, following news reports that he collapsed at a Starbucks.

On his podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff, his daughter Jackelyn Shultz (who was co-hosting), began Thursday’s episode by saying she was “concerned” and asked her father to explain what happened.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 65, jokingly responded, “Well, first of all, what has this world come to where you can’t pass out in a Starbucks privately anymore.” He then continued, “The thing is that I was dehydrated. I had a colonoscopy a few days ago.” The TV personality posted a video on his Instagram account last week showing his followers the steps he needed to complete before his colonoscopy.

He told his daughter, “From the moment I woke up from the colonoscopy, I worked.” He said he recorded two podcasts after the procedure and added, “all I kind of lived on was coffee and caffeine which also exacerbates dehydration, I was told.” He admitted he does not drink water, but he will hydrate going forward.

He clarified, “I got really dizzy and couldn’t stand up. But I don’t think I ever lost consciousness. The next thing I know, I was surrounded by the fire department and then they took me to the hospital. They did all these tests on my heart. I’m really good,” he assured listeners.

Watch Mandel explain what happened in the video below.