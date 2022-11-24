Hulu’s Black Friday Deal Gets You 75 Percent Off Streaming for One Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Movie and TV lovers can save money while untangling themselves from traditional cable with Hulu’s Black Friday deal.

Through Nov. 28, new and returning subscribers can get Hulu’s ad-supported plan for $1.99 per month for the first 12 months. After that, the plan auto-renews at the regular monthly price of $7.99, so you’ll be saving 75 percent off per month during your first year. Disney+ can be added to your subscription for an extra $2.99 per month, while other add-ons include HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime and Starz (additional fees apply).

Hulu’s ad-supported and ad-free plans give you access to thousands of movies and TV episodes, including the streamer’s own Emmy-nominated shows such The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, The Great, The Dropout, Nine Perfect Strangers and Pam & Tommy. Other Hulu original series include Welcome To Chippendales, Fleishman Is in Trouble, The Kardashians, Ramy, Reasonable Doubt, Tell Me Lies, Rosaline and The D’Amelio Show to name just a few.

Subscriptions also let you watch popular TV shows like Abbot Elementary, Family Guy, The White Lotus, Bob’s Burgers, Golden Girls, General Hospital and more, while ilm fanatics of all ages can enjoy something in every genre, from holiday movies and kid-friendly titles to thrillers, horror and drama.

You can stream on your smart TV, laptop, phone, tablet and any other device that supports the Hulu app, and subscriptions let you create up to six user profiles. Subscribers can stream content on up to different screens simultaneously, but only the ad-free plan allows you to download content to watch later. If you prefer to watch without ads, Hulu’s ad-free plan is $15 per month and includes a 30-day free trial; there’s also an annual billing option for the ad-free plan at $80 per year (or a 16 percent savings compared to the monthly price).

Other subscription options include Hulu with Live TV, which is $70 per month with ads or $76 without ads, and comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+. Those who don’t need live TV can consider several Disney bundle options ($10 to $20 per month) that include Hulu with or without ads and ESPN+. It’s worth noting that effective Dec. 8, Disney+ will launch an ad-supported plan for $8 per month and an ad-free option for $11 monthly or $110 annually, so now’s a good time to lock in bundled annual rates before prices go up.

Learn more and sign up for Hulu by Nov. 28 to get the deal here.