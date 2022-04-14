‘Bridgerton’ Star Golda Rosheuvel to Be Honored by Human Rights Campaign

Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel has a date with Human Rights Campaign on April 30. The actress has been selected to receive the Equality Award at the organization’s upcoming gala that will also feature a performance by pop star Jessie J and a speech from Queen Sugar actor Brian Michael Smith. The New York Marriott Marquis is hosting the event.

“We are so proud to honor Golda Rosheuvel for being a brilliant and talented woman who, in a world that is not always accepting, is brave enough to be herself and lift the LGBTQ+ community as we strive for equality,” HRC interim president Joni Madison said of the honoree who has been in a relationship with her partner, Shireen Mula, for nearly a decade. “I am in awe of Golda Rosheuvel’s extraordinary career on stage and in the internationally-acclaimed Netflix series Bridgerton and am so grateful that she lives her life publicly as a queer woman. We are honored to hold Ms. Rosheuvel up as a role model, and to thank her for her service to the LGBTQ+ community.”

British talent Rosheuvel has worked on stage and screen with credits that include Dune, Lady McBeth, I Remember You, Coma Girl, Lava, Silent Witness, A Confession, Luther and Death in Paradise. She plays Queen Charlotte in Shonda Rhimes’ hit Netflix series Bridgerton and will be featured in a limited spin-off series chronicling the life of a young Queen Charlotte.

Jessie J last released the album R.O.S.E. in four parts, followed up with a world tour and an appearance (and win) on China’s TV competition Singer. As for Smith, he also appeared on stage at HRC’s gala dinner in Los Angeles, an event held in March at which singer Brandi Carlile was feted.

More information about the New York event can be found here.