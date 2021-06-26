As Indoor Dining Fully Returns, L.A. Eateries Face 5 Big Challenges

Los Angeles restaurants have been able to return to full-capacity indoor dining, and vaccinated patrons are not required to wear masks even at check-in (though some businesses can choose to require masks).

But that June 15 milestone did not signify an automatic end to the many hits the food industry has taken over the past year, during which nearly a third of California restaurants were forced to permanently close, according to the state Senate’s Special Committee on Pandemic Emergency Response. Amid the renewed hope, here are five challenges restaurants face in coming weeks and months.

OUTDOOR DINING: RAMP UP OR DITCH?

On June 3, Gov. Gavin Newsom extended allowance of California’s outdoor dining expansions through the rest of 2021; now comes the question of what happens in the long term. Wolfgang Puck says he hopes to keep Spago’s 6,500-square-foot outdoor pavilion, which opened in March, for at least the next few years, and has seen the dining expansions transform Beverly Hills’ restaurant row: “It’s a party on Canon Drive,” says the chef of the busy street scene. Rossoblu owner Dina Samson, who sits on the board of L.A.’s Independent Hospitality Coalition, says her group is fighting to make outdoor seating permanent after seeing how much it has benefited restaurant owners and diners alike.

But as director and producer Joseph McGinty Nichol, aka McG, who owns three Newport Beach eateries, points out, if outdoor seating is the future of L.A dining, it will require some investment — investment that seems risky if expansion allowances do end. “Once the veil of COVID is lifted, people are going to tire very rapidly of sitting on bad rented chairs with wobbly, uneven tables,” he says. “So do all the restaurant owners spend the money to formalize the outdoor seating area, or do you just abandon that and go back to your simple interior footprint?”

Jon & Vinny’s on Fairfax Avenue recently invested in outdoor seating made from shipping containers. Courtesy of Julian Cury

STAFF SHORTAGES

“People had to either leave the city completely or look for other work or were on unemployment. It’s now all of a sudden this quick ramp-up and a lot of people looking for staffing at all the same places,” says producer and Genghis Cohen co-owner Jamie Patricof (along with partners Marc Rose and Med Abrous), as eateries across the city report issues finding cooks and waitstaff. Samson adds that the shortage has been so severe that Rossoblu recently hired two home chefs with no restaurant experience, and has seen competition from the “bigger chains who’ve been trying to hire people just by offering a lot more money than an independent restaurant would be able to.”

Of course, many say the shortage could be solved with higher wages and better benefits for restaurant employees, which Mary Sue Milliken, co-owner of Border Grill and Socalo, is trying to tackle through meetings with fellow restaurant owners to improve diversity and compensation in L.A. kitchens. Says Milliken, “The pause has really given us a lot of time to think about our businesses and how we feel about running them when we’re not able to pay our dishwashers enough that they can work one job instead of two, and barely make enough even then to live in the city.”

INCREASED WAIT TIMES

As L.A. collectively rushes back to its favorite restaurants, diners are being hit with long wait times and backlogged reservations, especially as some spots continue at partial capacity. “People just have to be patient,” says Patricof, with waits further complicated by the staffing shortage, leaving managers unable to seat every table. Bludso’s BBQ owner Kevin Bludso recounts how one friend’s restaurant had a three-hour wait because it had only two servers, including the owner; Puck says they continually have to turn people away from Spago because they’re fully booked: “We have the demand — I could add another 70 or 80 seats. But we don’t have enough chefs, we don’t have enough waiters. People want to come, and then we have to say no.”

Socalo in Santa Monica. Luke Gibson/Courtesy of Socalo

HOW MUCH TO RELY ON TAKEOUT

After many restaurants pivoted to takeout and delivery during the shutdown, some are struggling with how to balance that business with indoor dining as it returns to full force. Samson says Rossoblu was saved by the to-go bento boxes it offered during COVID, but “now that everyone’s starting to come back, we’re thinking, ‘Maybe we just go to à la carte?’ But even then, that’s not really what we do, so do we do it?” McG’s spots A Restaurant and A Market also made the pivot despite having always been tailored toward an in-house experience. He now says, “There’s no turning back. We’re going to always have that more intensive online ordering dynamic.” But after offering takeout for the first time in its history, Spago has left it behind. Says Puck, “It’s the most boring thing to put food in a box and then send it out. That’s not what I like to do. I would have opened a supermarket.”

ONGOING COVID PRECAUTIONS

Though nearly all pandemic precautions have been lifted, some restaurateurs plan to keep a few practices going for the near future. Milliken has required that her staff be vaccinated and expects to ease mask-wearing in the kitchen if allowed by the state, but “for the staff interacting with guests, I think continuing with masks is a good idea for now.” Samson says she plans to keep socially distanced tables and will need to maneuver “the guest expectation versus what the restaurant needs to do to protect its workers. We hope that people are understanding if we don’t change our rules as quickly as the governor did.”

This story first appeared in the June 23 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.