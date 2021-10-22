Events of the Week: ‘Insecure,’ ‘Eternals’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including Insecure, Eternals, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Elle’s Women in Hollywood gala.
L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala
Co-chairs Jane Fonda, Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied hosted the LADP annual gala on Oct. 16, raising more than $800,000 to support dance culture in Los Angeles. Guests also included Andie MacDowell, Barry Jenkins, Jennifer Grey, Jodie Foster, Mindy Kaling and Paula Abdul.
Eternals Premiere
The highly anticipated Marvel flick premiered in star-studded style in Los Angeles on Monday, welcoming Angelina Jolie (accompanied by her five children), Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff and director Chloé Zhao to the Hollywood Boulevard red carpet. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige also made an appearance, where he called Eternals “a love letter to what one man was able to do with a pencil,” in reference to late comic book artist Jack Kirby.
Golden Heart Awards
Michael Kors caught up with Naomi Watts at God’s Love We Deliver’s 15th annual Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse in New York on Monday. The event — a hybrid format with both an in-person gala and a virtual program for online guests — honored Billy Porter (Michael Kors Award for outstanding community service) and Don Lemon (Golden Heart Award for achievement in broadcasting) in front of boldfaced names Rachel Brosnahan, Rose Byrne, Rachel Zegler, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Jane Krakowski, Ariana DeBose, Tommy Dorfman and Sara Ramirez, among others. Alan Cumming offered opening remarks and Anna Wintour surprised Michael Kors with a tribute and special performance by Broadway Inspirational Voices to celebrate the designer’s 40th anniversary in the business. Also taking the mic: Dionne Warwick and Cyndi Lauper.
Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 premiere
Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines and J.B. Smoove gathered on the Paramount Studios lot on Tuesday to celebrate Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s upcoming 11th season, which will take place in a post-COVID-19 world. “We had to decide — how much COVID stuff are we gonna do?” co-EP Jeff Schaffer told THR on the carpet. “We didn’t want to be the last ones to the table, doing jokes that everyone had done. One of my biggest regrets, honestly, is that two seasons back we were gonna do jokes about someone wearing a mask. Like, ‘Why is he wearing a mask in front of Larry? Is it because of me?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I wish we had done that because now we can never do that!'”
Elle Women in Hollywood gala
Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno and Gal Gadot were among Elle‘s 2021 Women in Hollywood honorees, feted on Tuesday at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff were also scheduled to be among the honorees, but withdrew from the event last minute after possible exposure to COVID-19. Eva Longoria served as host, with guests and presenters including Patty Jenkins, Demi Moore and Ciara.
Ron’s Gone Wrong premiere
Capping off back-to-back nights of shutting down Hollywood Boulevard, Disney hosted the premiere of animated film Ron’s Gone Wrong on Tuesday. Voice stars Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Kylie Cantrall and Ricardo Hurtado walked the carpet for the 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation project, which follows an awkward middle schooler and his walking, talking robot friend Ron.
Norman Lear Center’s Sentinel Awards
The 2021 Sentinel Awards honored 12 television series for their depictions of timely and critical topics on Wednesday with a virtual show co-hosted by One Day at a Time showrunners Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce. Master of None, Euphoria, Pose, The Handmaid’s Tale, This Is Us, Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, and New Amsterdam were among those recognized for portrayals of addiction, aging, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, COVID-19, abortion rights to healthcare disparities, mental health and racism. Norman Lear sat down for a conversation with Calderón Kellett and Royce, and participants also included Moreno, Sterling K. Brown, Rose Byrne, Joel Kinnaman, Aziz Ansari, Lena Waithe, Dan Fogelman, Sam Levinson and Steven Canals.
Louis Vuitton Artycapucines collection launch
Kelly Sawyer, Jamie Mizrahi, Nicole Richie and Kate Hudson posed for a selfie on Wednesday during a Louis Vuitton dinner to celebrate the launch of the third chapter of the limited edition Artycapucines collection, which features six global artists who reimagined the iconic Capucines handbag including designs by Gregor Hildebrandt, Donna Huanca, Huang Yuxing, Vik Muniz, Paola Pivi and Zeng Fanzhi. Other guests at the dinner, hosted by Mizrahi and Miranda Kerr at the John Lautner Harpel House in Los Angeles, were Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Rachel Zoe, Dylan Penn, Jennifer Meyer, Joel Madden, Carlos Lopez and Jasmine Tookes.
Insecure season five premiere
Ahead of Sunday’s season five kick off, the cast and creators of Insecure celebrated the final season at Kenneth Hahn Park in Baldwin Hills. Star and co-creator Issa Rae was joined by showrunner Prentice Penny and castmates Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Wade Allain-Marcus, Jean Elie, Leonard Robinson, Christina Elmore, Courtney Taylor and season guest star Keke Palmer. Reflecting on those final days of shooting, Rae told THR, “I had been talking a lot of shit all season, like people asking me, ‘Is it going to be bittersweet?’ And I was like, ‘More sweet than bitter!'” she joked. “And then literally filming myself crying on the way to set like, ‘What is wrong with me?’ It caught me. But I’m just happy. I’m so grateful I got to work with these amazing people and I’m in celebration mode.”
