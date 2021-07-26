Issa Rae Ties the Knot in the South of France

Issa Rae has married her longtime boyfriend Louis Diame in the South of France.

The Insecure star went public with the news of her nuptials via a series of photos posted to her Instagram account featuring her in a Vera Wang wedding dress, surrounded by her bridesmaids and with Diame, who donned a red Dolce & Gabbana velvet tux.

Still the multi-hyphenate, who’s famously private about her personal life, played it coy, posting a tongue-in-cheek caption, referring to the big day as an “impromptu photo shoot.”

“My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed,” Rae added. “Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.”

In all seriousness, she thanked White Eden Weddings for their work on the event and credited her photographer and glam squad.

The location for the wedding appeared to be Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in the South of France.

White Eden Weddings shared its own post about Rae’s wedding, captioning one of her photos with Diame, “Thank you so much @issarae for trusting us and being the most wonderful bride! It has been such an honor to plan & design your wedding on the Riviera. You guys are the loveliest, beautiful inside and outside and we couldn’t be happier for you.”

Of her dress, Vera Wang’s Instagram account wrote, “She chose a custom light ivory strapless sweetheart neckline ballgown with hand placed Chantilly lace accented by hand sewn crystal beading and a light ivory chapel length veil with hand placed Chantilly lace.”

Rae wore a separate Vera Wang dress for the reception, which the label described as, “a custom lily white Italian silk crepe plunging V-neck A-line gown with a layered tulle skirt accented by a dramatic front slit.”

And Wang herself wished the pair, “continued happiness and joy in your new life together.”

Little is known about Diame except that he’s a businessman, who’s been photographed with Rae on a few red carpets over the years, and Rae has repeatedly insisted she wants to keep her personal life to herself.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for her cover story last summer, she explained why she wants to keep those details under wraps.

“I guess because it’s private. Whose business is it? I realized I just don’t like to be the subject of conversations if it doesn’t have to do with my work,” Rae said. “I’ve always been like that, where I’d be dating someone and my friends would find out six months later. Like, ‘Bitch, what the fuck? Why don’t we know this?’ So it’s just always been that I want to vet situations for myself. I really value that part of my life a lot.”

Even after rumors swirled that she and Diame were engaged after she sported what looked like an engagement ring on the cover of Essence magazine in 2019, Rae brushed off that speculation, saying on The View, “I got a lot of rings on my fingers. I wear jewelry, you know”

Rae recently wrapped filming the fifth and final season of Insecure, commemorating the emotional end of shooting on Instagram, but she’s staying in business with HBO parent WarnerMedia, signing a five-year deal with the conglomerate this spring to develop projects for HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. TV through her Hoorae media company. The pact also includes a first-look film deal for projects with Warner Bros., New Line and HBO Max.

In addition to her work on Insecure, Rae executive produces A Black Lady Sketch Show and she’s prepping Rap Sh*t, about two friends who form a hip-hop group, which has a series order at HBO Max.

Rae is also set to voice Spider-Woman, Jessica Drew, in Sony Pictures Animation’s sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.