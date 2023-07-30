Italian Restaurant Nerano Welcomes Beloved Toscana Veteran as New Maitre D’

When Nerano in Beverly Hills needed a new maître d’, owners drafted a familiar face from parent company Toscana Restaurant Group.

Francesco Greco assumed the post earlier this summer, marking a return to the family after having served in a similar position at Toscana in Brentwood for 15 years before departing for a new chapter in Hawaii. His career with Toscana Restaurant Group began in the mid-1990s when he moved to Los Angeles from Rome and he helped the brand build a reputation for warm hospitality during his tenure.

At luxe Italian eatery Nerano, launched in 2016 and located at 9960 South Santa Monica Boulevard, Greco joins owners Andy and Carlo Brandon-Gordon and executive chef Michele Lisi. Per official intel from the restaurant, Andy and Carlo crafted the vision for Nerano after many a trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast. The menu features pizza, pasta, speciality dishes, raw appetizers and handcrafted cocktails from bar lead Laird Truex. Toscana Restaurant Group also boasts Toscana, Bar Toscana, Nerano, S.Y. Kitchen and Nella Kitchen & Bar.

“After a 10 year hiatus in Maui, coming back to Los Angeles and working at Nerano and for the Toscana group is a dream come true,” says Greco, who spent a decade in Maui. “A dream that will be enhanced by a heightened sense of aloha.”

Nerano, a luxe Italian eatery in Beverly Hills Courtesy of Rob Stark/Nerano Beverly Hills

