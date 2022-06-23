The ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Guys Just Launched Their Own Whiskey (Exclusive)

Nearly 17 years after Paddy’s Pub opened its doors, the trio behind the fictional watering hole plan to start selling some booze of their own. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creators and stars Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day have launched their own whiskey brand.

But Four Walls is not just another celebrity-backed spirits cash grab. The threesome, whose long-running comedy recently aired its 15th season, plan to donate all proceeds from this limited run collection to hospitality workers in need.

“We wanted to create a brand celebrating the four walls that have held our favorite memories in and kept our troubles out,” said Howerton, in a statement announcing the release.

“We were shooting Season 15 when bars were shutting down all across America,” added McElhenney. “So, we decided to source some really great whiskeys and create something as a tribute to the bar and kick it off by giving back.”

Profits from both bottles — one, a rare Irish Whiskey with premium commemorative packaging is being pitched for serious whiskey collectors and Sunny fans, while the other, a blended Irish and Straight Pennsylvania Rye, was made with bartenders in mind — go to the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association’s HARP (Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania).

“We learned just how rare and how collectible old Irish Whiskey is,” said Day, “and we couldn’t believe we got our hands on some and wanted to release it and do something for the people and places that do so much for all of us — the bars and the bartenders.”

Those wishing to help out while drinking up should also expect to pay. The top shelf bottle, a 15-plus-year, single-barrel, cask-strength Irish Whiskey packaged with signatures from McElhenney, McElhenney and Day, retails for $999. (It’s also only being released in a run of 755.) The 90-proof blend, tailored to be consumed neat or in a cocktail, goes for $89. A few hundred cases will be released now, with tastings planned at upcoming live events for The Always Sunny Podcast.

As for their show, Sunny ranks as the longest-running live-action sitcom in television history. FXX has renewed the show through a planned 18th season —its most recent, No. 15, bowing this past December.