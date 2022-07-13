J Balvin to Headline Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Party With MLBPA During All-Star Week in L.A.

Michael Rubin and Fanatics are teaming with the Major League Baseball Players Association to host a bash in Los Angeles during MLB All-Star Week, and they’ve recruited J Balvin to headline.

Following Monday night’s T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, Rubin, Fanatics and the MLBPA will take over a private space in Downtown Los Angeles for what is being billed as The Players Party. Global music superstar and entrepreneur J Balvin will perform for a who’s who of sports and talent insiders. Expected to join J Balvin and Rubin are Aaron Judge, Alex Rodriguez, MLBPA executive director Tony Clark, current MLB All-Stars and others.

A surprise A-list performer is expected to take the stage Monday night.

“When I came to the States, I experienced my first baseball game and understood why, like music, it was an American pastime that brings so many people together,” J Balvin tells THR. “I couldn’t be more excited to headline the biggest party of MLB All-Star Week in front of some of the sport’s biggest stars. Michael Rubin and Fanatics only throw first-class events and with the MLBPA’s partnership, I have no doubt The Players Party is going to be one we’ll be talking about for years to come.”

The showing in L.A. for Rubin and Fanatics follows a February event in Culver City on Super Bowl weekend. That bash featured performances by Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat with appearances by J Balvin, Kevin Hart, Shaquille O’Neal, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Quavo, Meek Mill, Travis Scott, Robert Kraft, Kevin Hart, Erin Andrews, Eli Manning, Noah Beck, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio.