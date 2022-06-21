Jack Johnson to Headline City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Gala in Support of Republic Records Co-Founders

Jack Johnson has a City of Hope gig on Oct. 27.

The eco-conscious rocker has been booked as the headline performer at City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Gala. Held at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, this year’s event marks the first in-person one in the series after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson, prepping for the release of his highly anticipated eighth studio album, Meet the Moonlight, says he’s excited to be a part of the night honoring his friends, Monte and Avery Lipman. The brothers are co-founders and chief executives of Republic Records and, as previously announced, set to receive the night’s highest honor, the Spirit of Life Award.

Honorees are selected for “notable contributions to the community in which they live and the profession in which they work.” Sylvia Rhone, Jon Platt, Mo Ostin, Clive Davis, Quincy Jones, Frances W. Preston, Shelli and Irving Azoff, Edgar Bronfman Jr., Doug Morris and Sir Lucian Grainge have taken home the prize in years past.

Said Johnson: “Over the past 20 years, they have always been there for me. Now it’s my turn to shine the spotlight on them and the important work they do with City of Hope.”

Johnson has released seven studio albums and two live albums that have sold over 25 million copies worldwide. His Meet the Moonlight debuts June 24. His Brushfire Records label and touring crew are considered sustainability heroes in the music industry. In addition, Jack and his wife Kim founded the Kokua Hawaii Foundation to support environmental education in Hawaii’s schools and communities, as well as the Johnson Ohana Foundation to support environmental, art and music education worldwide.