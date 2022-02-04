Events of the Week: ‘Jackass Forever,’ ‘Moonfall’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
As Hollywood events slowly return to New York and Los Angeles amid the recent surge of Covid-19 cases, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for Jackass Forever, Moonfall and Reacher.
Moonfall world premiere
Roland Emmerich’s end-of-the-world flick premiered at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, marking the first official premiere event of 2022 after six weeks of red carpet cancellations amid the omicron variant. The director was joined by stars Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson, along with composer Harald Kloser and special guests Joey King and Heidi Klum. Following the Hollywood screening, Emmerich hosted an afterparty for premiere guests at his Los Angeles home.
Jackass Forever premiere
The Jackass Forever team, including Johnny Knoxville, “Danger Ehren” McGhehey, Eric Andre, Chris Pontius, Jason “Wee Man” Acuna and Machine Gun Kelly walked the red carpet for the film’s premiere at the TCL Chinese on Tuesday. Co-star Steve-O also made a virtual appearance, appearing via video chat as his fiancée Lux Wright attended the event in person.
MJ Broadway opening night
Michael Jackson musical MJ made its Broadway debut on Tuesday at the Neil Simon Theatre, starring newcomer Myles Frost. Opening night guests included Jackson’s three children as well as Rev. Al Sharpton, Spike Lee, Joel Grey, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Kenny Ortega, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Tamron Hall.
Lunar New Year Dinner with Hennessy
Hennessy Paradis and designer Phillip Lim held an intimate traditional Lunar New Year dinner at Genesis House Restaurant in New York City on Tuesday in celebration of the holiday, which included guest designer Prabal Gurung, creative director Laura Kim, socialite Ezra J. William and stylist Tina Leung, as well as standup comic Ronny Chieng and artist Sho Shibuya.
Reacher series premiere
Amazon celebrated new series Reacher with a drive-in premiere at Los Angeles’ The Grove on Wednesday night, with stars Alan Ritchson, Willa Fitzgerald, Malcolm Goodwin, Harvey Guillén, Chris Webster, Maxwell Jenkins, Maria Sten, Marc Bendavid, Bruce McGill and showrunner Nick Santora.
