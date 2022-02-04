Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Events of the Week: ‘Jackass Forever,’ ‘Moonfall’ and More

Inside this week's biggest Hollywood premieres, parties and openings.

(L-R) Dave England, Jasper Dolphin, Eric
Dave England, Jasper Dolphin, Eric André, Preston Lacy, Rachel Wolfson, Zach Holmes, Sean McInerney, Jason Acuña, Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Ehren McGhehey, and Spike Jonze. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

As Hollywood events slowly return to New York and Los Angeles amid the recent surge of Covid-19 cases, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for Jackass Forever, Moonfall and Reacher.

Moonfall world premiere

Roland Emmerich’s end-of-the-world flick premiered at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, marking the first official premiere event of 2022 after six weeks of red carpet cancellations amid the omicron variant. The director was joined by stars Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson, along with composer Harald Kloser and special guests Joey King and Heidi Klum. Following the Hollywood screening, Emmerich hosted an afterparty for premiere guests at his Los Angeles home.

Related Stories

Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Jasper, Danger Ehren, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka, Wee Man, Preston Lacy, Steve-O, and Dave England in Jackass Forever.
Movie News

'Jackass Forever' a 'Masterpiece'? Critic Reviews Are Best in Franchise History

Jackass Forever
Movie News

Box Office: 'Jackass Forever' Laughs Hard With $1.7M in Previews

Lazy loaded image
Patrick Wilson, Roland Emmerich, Halle Berry and Harald Kloser Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Joey King Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Heidi Klum Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Roland Emmerich and Halle Berry Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jackass Forever premiere

The Jackass Forever team, including Johnny Knoxville, “Danger Ehren” McGhehey, Eric Andre, Chris Pontius, Jason “Wee Man” Acuna and Machine Gun Kelly walked the red carpet for the film’s premiere at the TCL Chinese on Tuesday. Co-star Steve-O also made a virtual appearance, appearing via video chat as his fiancée Lux Wright attended the event in person.

Lazy loaded image
“Danger Ehren” McGhehey, Eric Andre, Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius and Jason “Wee Man” Acuna Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Steve O walks the carpet virtually Rich Fury/WireImage
Lazy loaded image
Johnny Knoxville and Machine Gun Kelly Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

MJ Broadway opening night

Michael Jackson musical MJ made its Broadway debut on Tuesday at the Neil Simon Theatre, starring newcomer Myles Frost. Opening night guests included Jackson’s three children as well as Rev. Al Sharpton, Spike Lee, Joel Grey, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Kenny Ortega, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Tamron Hall.

Lazy loaded image
‘MJ’ on Broadway Courtesy of Emilio Madrid
Lazy loaded image
Spike Lee Courtesy of Emilio Madrid
Lazy loaded image
Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson Courtesy of Jenny Anderson

Lunar New Year Dinner with Hennessy

Hennessy Paradis and designer Phillip Lim held an intimate traditional Lunar New Year dinner at Genesis House Restaurant in New York City on Tuesday in celebration of the holiday, which included guest designer Prabal Gurung, creative director Laura Kim, socialite Ezra J. William and stylist Tina Leung, as well as standup comic Ronny Chieng and artist Sho Shibuya.

Lazy loaded image
Phillip Lim, Ronny Chieng and Prabal Gurung Courtesy of Neil Rasmus

Reacher series premiere

Amazon celebrated new series Reacher with a drive-in premiere at Los Angeles’ The Grove on Wednesday night, with stars Alan Ritchson, Willa Fitzgerald, Malcolm Goodwin, Harvey Guillén, Chris Webster, Maxwell Jenkins, Maria Sten, Marc Bendavid, Bruce McGill and showrunner Nick Santora.

Lazy loaded image
Alan Ritchson, Willa Fitzgerald, Harvey Guillén and Malcolm Goodwin Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Amazon Studios
Lazy loaded image
President of Paramount Television Studios Nicole Clemens, Don Granger, David Ellison, Marc Resteghini, CMO of Prime Video & Amazon Studios Ukonwa Ojo, global head of action/thriller, marketing and Prime Video at Amazon Studios Jared Goldsmith, Willa Fitzgerald, Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillén, Malcolm Goodwin and Maxwell Jenkins Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad