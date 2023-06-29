Jada Pinkett Smith Talks Future of ‘Red Table Talk’ and Criticism Around Speaking Openly About Her Private Life

Jada Pinkett Smith is promising viewers haven’t seen the last of Red Table Talk, despite the shuttering of Facebook Watch earlier this year.

The actress, producer, mother and host revealed the news to People in a new interview about her anticipated memoir Worthy, out Oct. 17 with Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William MorrowGroup at HarperCollins Publishers. “It’s definitely coming back. We’ve had a couple platforms reach out to us. And we have some interesting avenues that we’re looking at now,” she said.

Published on Thursday, the conversation also saw Pinkett Smith address the public criticism she’s increasingly faced over the years for both her — along with husband Will, and children Jaden and Willow — being so open about elements of her family’s life on the series and beyond.

“So many people feel because of my talk show Red Table Talk that they know my journey. And they really don’t,” she told the magazine. “There’s been so much about my journey that I haven’t really been able to share on a format like RTT.”

Pinkett Smith went on to say that “everything” will be covered in the book, while addressing critics of her and husband Will Smith’s choices about openly discussing elements of their marriage, parenting choices and more. For the actress and producer, those who aren’t interested in learning more “don’t need to know” and “this is not a book for them.”

“That’s the beauty of it. It just so happens that there’s some moments that a lot of people are aware of that I’ll be able to break down. In regards to that self-reclamation,” she said of those who argue she and her family overshare. “For those who are not interested, the beauty is they don’t have to get the book. But for those who are, the book will be available.”

Describing Worthy as “an adventure, a search for love and self-worth,” Pinkett Smith said the book will give her an opportunity to address what she is — and isn’t — to “blame” for when it comes to the misunderstandings about her family floating around.

Recently, that discussion has increased around son Jaden Smith’s reveal at the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver that she was first to use psychedelics — something she revealed on Red Table Talk — before other members of her family followed suit. It also rose up around the 2022 Oscars, when fellow actor and husband Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage during the televised ceremony after the Selective Outrage comedian delivered an unscripted joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, which is related to her alopecia.

“You escape the blame when you know that it’s not your blame. Right? When there’s misunderstanding. And when you know the truth, there’s no self-judgment. And if you have no self-judgment, then the judgment of others can’t penetrate,” she said. “In the book, people will see that I have to be very accountable of the misunderstandings that are floating. But ultimately, I hope the book enhances someone’s perspective of their own life. That is my greatest hope.”